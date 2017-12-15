Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love for Fantasy Playoffs

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It all comes down to this for many fantasy football owners.

A grueling season marred by breakouts like Kareem Hunt and Robby Anderson, not to mention major injuries like Carson Wentz and countless others, has finally reached a conclusion in most leagues.

Those able to successfully navigate to this point saw Week 15 kick off in odd fashion on Thursday with the highest scorer being, like everyone predicted, Brock Osweiler.

It's going to be another tough week for owners, so let's outline projections for every position based on standard Yahoo leagues.

Week 15 Schedule

Chicago at Detroit

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

Arizona at Washington

Baltimore at Cleveland

Cincinnati at Minnesota

Green Bay at Carolina

Houston at Jacksonville

Miami at Buffalo

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

L.A. Rams at Seattle

New England at Pittsburgh

Tennessee at San Francisco

Dallas at Oakland

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Russell Wilson 21 Tom Brady 20 Philip Rivers 20 Ben Roethlisberger 19 Cam Newton 18 Dak Prescott 17 Drew Brees 16 Aaron Rodgers 15 Blake Bortles 15 Matt Ryan 14 Case Keenum 13 Kirk Cousins 13 Matthew Stafford 12 Jimmy Garoppolo 11 Jameis Winston 11 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Owners had to know this was coming—other than the whole Osweiler thing, this is a week to lean on the recognizable veterans.

Look at Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers. He's turned it on when owners need him most, posting 16.3 or more points in five consecutive games out of a bye and thrown one interception in the process, throwing himself in the MVP conversation as well.

Rivers shouldn't slow at all in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team allowing the seventh-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this year. He knows them well and they've fallen off the proverbial cliff since their last encounter back in Week 3.

Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU) Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play? The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12 Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11 Which Fantasy Sleepers Could Step Up in Week 11? Fantasy Streamers for Week 11 Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad Right Arrow Icon

Also feel free to count on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This hasn't always been the case considering he has outings of 7.58 and 11.54 points this year, yet Big Ben is also red hot out of a bye and sitting on outings of 18.94 or more points in four consecutive appearances.

Obviously, most will point to Week 14 for proof Big Ben is on fire. There, he attempted 66 passes and hit the 506-yard mark. He's a candidate for regression, though by how much against the New England Patriots and a defense coughing up the fifth-most points to quarterbacks is worth wondering.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 19 Todd Gurley 18 Alvin Kamara 18 Jordan Howard 17 DeMarco Murray 17 Devonta Freeman 17 Melvin Gordon 17 Mark Ingram 15 Leonard Fournette* 14 LeSean McCoy 13 Kareem Hunt 12 Alex Collins 12 Mike Davis 11 Kenyan Drake 11 Marshawn Lynch 11 Rex Burkhead 11 Samaje Perine 11 Latavius Murray 11 Christian McCaffrey 10 Lamar Miller 10 Alfred Morris 10 Jay Ajayi 10 Dion Lewis 10 Carlos Hyde 9 Jamaal Williams 9 Author's projections. *If he plays.

As usual, it's a mix of names who will help fantasy owners the most at running back.

One of the newer names on the block is Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard, a breakout rookie a year ago who remained consistent all season and likely lifted owners to fantasy titles.

Howard is at it again this year with seven double-digit outings to his name and is even turning it on when it matters most, entering Week 15 off a 27.5-point outburst. While a regression candidate as well, Howard should still have a big outburst against a Detroit Lions defense permitting the fifth-most points to backs.

Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU) Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play? The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12 Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11 Which Fantasy Sleepers Could Step Up in Week 11? Fantasy Streamers for Week 11 Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad Right Arrow Icon

On the veteran side of things, DeMarco Murray of the Tennessee Titans should be in for a return to form against the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray has disappointed over the past two weeks with single-digit performances while his entire offense has suffered, but it's impossible to ignore a matchup against a 49ers team allowing the third-most points to backs.

In what should be a run-first affair, Murray will have plenty of room to get upfield and produce even while seeing some of his snaps go to Derrick Henry.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Antonio Brown 17 Julio Jones 17 Keenan Allen 16 A.J. Green 16 Devin Funchess 15 DeAndre Hopkins 14 Michael Thomas 14 Doug Baldwin 14 Brandin Cooks 13 Adam Thielen 13 Dez Bryant 12 Davante Adams 12 Larry Fitzgerald 12 Nelson Agholor 11 Michael Crabtree 11 Jordy Nelson 11 Marvin Jones 11 Josh Gordon 11 Mike Evans 10 Dede Westbrook 10 Tyreek Hill 10 Alshon Jeffery 10 Jarvis Landry 9 Marquise Goodwin 8 Stefon Diggs 8 Jamison Crowder 8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 8 Marqise Lee 8 Mohamed Sanu 8 Golden Tate 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Wideout will be a mix of old and new as well. Guys like Antonio Brown are obvious starts in great situations.

But don't forget about a guy like the veteran Keenan Allen, Rivers' favorite target. Fully healthy, Allen has been on an absolute tear this year and has outings of 23.2 and 28.2 points over his last four.

It wouldn't register as much of a surprise to see Allen do similar damage in Week 15 against the Chiefs, a team allowing the second-most points to wideouts on average. Rivers likes to spread the ball around, but it's Allen with 13 or more targets in three of his last four games and more than 100 yards in each.

Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU) Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play? The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12 Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11 Which Fantasy Sleepers Could Step Up in Week 11? Fantasy Streamers for Week 11 Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad Right Arrow Icon

In the new faces department, owners should take a look at Devin Funchess of the Carolina Panthers. He's quickly become one of Cam Newton's favorite targets after the team either traded away or saw talent get hurt.

Funchess has seven or more targets in each of his last three outings and has strung together four double-digit outings in a row. The usage and production are great trends going into a game against the Green Bay Packers, owners of a defense allowing the third-most points to Funchess' position.

The Panthers showed faith in Funchess' development when trading away Kelvin Benjamin. Owners, clearly, should do the same.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Zach Ertz 13 Travis Kelce 12 Rob Gronkowski 12 Kyle Rudolph* 10 Delanie Walker 10 Hunter Henry 9 Evan Engram 9 Jack Doyle 8 Jimmy Graham 7 Jared Cook 7 Jason Witten 7 Eric Ebron 7 Vernon Davis 7 Greg Olsen 7 Charles Clay 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It isn't often one sees Rob Gronkowski get knocked from the top of the rankings, yet here is Week 15.

Gronk is an obvious must-start, but he doesn't boast a matchup like the one belonging to Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles, who gets to take on the New York Giants—owners of the defense allowing the most points overall to tight ends this year.

Ertz, finally healthy, should see something similar to the 10 targets and 9.5 points he did against the Giants back in Week 3. Except this time, the Giants are worse, and he'll be an even bigger safety blanket with Wentz out.

Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU) Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play? The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12 Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11 Which Fantasy Sleepers Could Step Up in Week 11? Fantasy Streamers for Week 11 Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad Right Arrow Icon

Also of note is Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. He's iffy for the game, but a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals is a huge ordeal. Not only do the Bengals have every starting linebacker on the injury report, they already allow the 17th-most points to the position.

Rudolph has five or more targets in eight of his last nine games and at least 9.6 points in three consecutive games and counting. He's consistently one of the tight ends with the best floor, though the ceiling is so far up this week it's almost hard to see.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Jacksonville Jaguars 13 Baltimore Ravens 13 Philadelphia Eagles 10 Minnesota Vikings 9 New Orleans Saints 8 Buffalo Bills 7 Los Angeles Chargers 7 Atlanta Falcons 7 Detroit Lions 6 Seattle Seahawks 6 Author's projections

The Jacksonville Jaguars are an obvious start here every week, so let's take a hard look at the Baltimore Ravens.

Those Ravens are this week's must-play option because they get a shot at the Cleveland Browns. Granted, they'd be a start either way because they only allow an average of 18.9 points per game and have 36 sacks, 20 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles.

But this week looks especially great because the Browns allow the second-most points to opposing defenses this year, including seven allowances of double-digit outings with a high of 25.

Back in Week 2, the Ravens hit the 17-point mark against the Browns.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Stephen Gostkowski 11 Greg Zuerlein 10 Jake Elliott 9 Matt Bryant 9 Justin Tucker 8 Will Lutz 7 Chris Boswell 7 Harrison Butker 7 Kai Forbath 6 Matt Prater 6 Author's projections

Owners shouldn't hesitate to rely on a rookie like Jake Elliott.

The Eagles' kicker has been a star since joining the team, boasting eight double-digit performances and 14 points his last time out. With Wentz out, his offense might be getting him in field-goal range often before stalling out.

Adding to this is a matchup with the Giants, a team allowing the 10th-most points to the spot. Back in Week 3, Elliott capitalized on this encounter with 12 points. It's something close to a floor for this week with so much at stake for all involved.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.