Ronda Rousey Needs WWE More Than It Needs Her

The Ronda Rousey rumor mill is turning.

This has been happening from the moment Rousey lost her most recent UFC bout in 2016. Fight fans and WWE fans have been speculating on whether she will return to the sport that made her famous or venture into the realm of pro wrestling.

But does WWE need Rousey, or does Rousey perhaps need WWE more?

According to USA Today's Martin Rogers, Rousey is finalizing a deal with Vince McMahon's company (h/t Bleacher Report's Adam Wells). Not only that, but she may have an opponent for WrestleMania 34. That opponent is none other than Cris Cyborg, who would evidently love to face Rousey on the Grandest Stage of Them All, if a recent interview with FloCombat's Damon Martin is anything to go by.

Many WWE fans are likely intrigued by this news. Others are perhaps shaking their heads.

The reason for that has to do with the length of time Rousey's prospective signing with WWE has been discussed. It seems as if the debate has raged endlessly over the past year, to the point it's becoming old news. Is she serious about coming to WWE, or has all of this been nothing but a way to get people talking about her?

Is Rousey ready to commit to the pro wrestling life, even if it's for the short term? Would she be able to make a smooth transition to the business, and if so, why not sign her to a full-time deal?

Does WWE even need her?

This is where it gets interesting.

WWE has always been borderline obsessed with crossing over into mainstream media. The first WrestleMania, back in 1985, propelled WWE into the American consciousness, and the promotion has permeated pop culture since. WWE's evolution from a circus to ultra-violent theatre was on display for the world to see, but now there is more overall acceptance from legitimate news sources than ever before.

What pro wrestling fan could have imagined the business being covered on ESPN? But thanks to superstar crossovers like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr., along with the company's PG format, it's a new day for WWE. Considering WWE's track record, how could the company not go after the biggest name in UFC history next to Conor McGregor?

How could wrestling fans not understand WWE's desire to once again grab the headlines? Rousey may have left the UFC with consecutive losses, but that has not diminished her star power.

But regardless of whether fans understand the reasoning behind it, the fact remains that Rousey's possible signing is coming at a time when she's not needed. WWE has always chased mainstream acceptance, but it's either made great progress or it's made as much progress as it can.

Short of reformatting the presentation and transforming WWE into a legitimate shoot-fight promotion, there's perhaps not much more than can be done to sway popular opinion. Pro wrestling fans don't want that, and WWE would surely never do it. Bringing in Rousey would be a big deal and would shine a heavy spotlight on the company.

However, after the fanfare dies, what happens then?

A total of 21 female Superstars are featured on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, with an additional 10 appearing on NXT. The women of the two main brands have either established strong footholds on the roster or are working hard to cement themselves among the best. NXT's women are making their names one match at a time and hoping to move up to the main roster.

The women's divisions on all three programs have star power because WWE built those stars primarily from the ground up, with few exceptions. Fans care about these women. The WWE faithful is invested in them. Women's wrestling in WWE is in great shape.

So if Rousey comes in because she loves the business and wants a WrestleMania moment, then fans should understand. But after she collects her 'Mania paycheck and gets back to her life, WWE should move on to the next big match. ESPN would show the highlights from a Rousey WrestleMania match, and so would WWE. The contest would be talked about for a long time to come.

But isn't WWE doing that already?

What more can Rousey bring to the table that isn't already there? Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville have incorporated their MMA backgrounds into their characters. The smashmouth UFC style was a recurring theme during the Mae Young Classic. It's obvious Rousey and her peers have had an impact on women's wrestling. Why not leave it at that?

Rousey is a warrior without a war. Her indestructible image has indeed destroyed, and she's consequently on the outside looking in. She may not want a run in WWE because of money, but she may want it if only to rebuild her image. WWE is in a position to help her do that. This isn't about WWE attempting to make a statement; it's about Rousey attempting to make waves.

WWE is not a perfect company, and there is always room for improvement. But when it comes to the women's divisions, WWE has taken incredible strides and made women's wrestling relevant. Rousey's influence has been felt, but her presence was not needed. Maybe it's not needed now, either.

