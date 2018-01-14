Marcus Mariota Suffered Quad Injury in 1st Quarter of Loss to Patriots

Alec Nathan
January 14, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 13: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a strained quad in the first quarter of Saturday night's 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe.  

Mularkey added that the injury was serious enough to affect Mariota's mobility. 

In his second career playoff game, Mariota went 22-of-37 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 37 yards. 

A full-strength Mariota likely wouldn't have been enough to help the Titans upset a Patriots team that was clicking on all cylinders. 

Tom Brady shredded Tennessee's secondary for 337 yards and three scores, and the Patriots' stable of running backs added a pair of rushing touchdowns in a balanced effort that saw New England outgain Tennessee 438-267. 

