Marcus Mariota Suffered Quad Injury in 1st Quarter of Loss to Patriots

Elsa/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a strained quad in the first quarter of Saturday night's 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe.

Mularkey added that the injury was serious enough to affect Mariota's mobility.

In his second career playoff game, Mariota went 22-of-37 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 37 yards.

A full-strength Mariota likely wouldn't have been enough to help the Titans upset a Patriots team that was clicking on all cylinders.

Tom Brady shredded Tennessee's secondary for 337 yards and three scores, and the Patriots' stable of running backs added a pair of rushing touchdowns in a balanced effort that saw New England outgain Tennessee 438-267.