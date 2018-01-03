Joel Embiid Will Play After Being Ruled out vs. Spurs Despite Hand Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 12, 2017 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs after he was initially ruled out with a sprained right hand. 

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Embiid participated in warm ups and his hand responded well to the activity. 

However, Embiid told reporters less than two hours before tipoff he wasn't feeling up to par. 

"It's just tight in general," Embiid said at the time, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. "Pretty swollen. I can't really use it, can't shoot, can't use it to shoot."

So far this season, Embiid is averaging 23.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three.

The Sixers, quite simply, are a much worse team when Embiid isn't on the court. 

According to NBA.com's lineup data, the Sixers have outscored opponents by a team-best 8.4 points per 100 possessions with Embiid on the floor this season but have been outscored by 7.0 points per 100 possessions when he sits. 

With Embiid active, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes should return to their usual roles off the bench. 

