Mirza Teletovic Diagnosed with Embolism in Lungs; Out Indefinitely

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday that forward Mirza Teletovic will be sidelined indefinitely after a consultation with team doctors revealed the development of pulmonary emboli in both of his lungs.

According to the team, Teletovic "will begin his supervised rehabilitation program and updates on his condition will be provided when appropriate" following a 10-day rest period.

It's a concerning development for Teletovic, who missed 42 games during the 2014-15 season due to the development of blood clots in his lungs.

However, Teletovic rebounded and appeared in 79 games the following season and 70 games during his inaugural campaign with the Bucks.

This year, though, has represented a bigger struggle on the injury front.

So far, Teletovic has been limited to 10 appearances after he was forced to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Nov. 21.

When healthy, the 32-year-old has averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.