WWE Tribute to the Troops 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops special is always a fun event because the stands are full of members of the United States military and their families.

This makes for a lively and appreciative crowd, especially when the show is held outdoors as opposed to in an arena like any regular episode of Raw or SmackDown.

The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and The Bar opened this year's event, which was a little surprising. You would usually expect WWE to have the biggest Raw stars on the card to close the show.

We also saw two women's matches, with Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott vs. Carmella, and Absolution going up against Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James.

The tag team division was well-represented with The Usos teaming up with The New Day to face Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

The big match from the SmackDown Superstars featured Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles taking on Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal.

Machine Gun Kelly was on hand to perform for the troops, and several celebrities recorded messages of thanks and support for everyone in the U.S. Armed Forces. JBL returned to the commentary table to help celebrate the 15th anniversary of the concept he helped create.

Let's take a look at everything from this year's WWE Tribute to the Troops.