Russell Wilson Eyeing History as Dual-Threat Quarterback

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has accumulated 29 touchdown passes and 482 rushing yards through the first 15 weeks of the NFL season.

Should he add another touchdown and 18 more rushing yards to his 2017 ledger Sunday, Wilson would become the first quarterback in NFL history to notch two campaigns with at least 30 passing touchdowns and 500 rushing yards, per NFL Communications. Only Randall Cunningham (1990) and Cam Newton (2015) can claim even one season having reached both thresholds.

Statistically, Wilson is having one of his better campaigns of his career, posting a 29-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio while compiling 3,527 yards through the air and adding three scores to his rushing output. In his sixth season out of Wisconsin, Wilson has yet to lead the Seahawks to a record below the .500 mark.

Knocked for his 5'11" stature coming out of college, Wilson fell to the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. Even after being drafted, he wasn't expected to become a starter due to the team's signing of Matt Flynn during that offseason. Wilson wound up beating him out during training camp and snagging the starting role, and he hasn't looked back since.

Through his five completed NFL campaigns, Wilson has earned three Pro Bowl nominations and led the league in QB rating during the 2015 campaign. He has yet to finish a season with a rating below 90 and owns a 95.5 rating through 14 weeks this season.

Wilson and the Seahawks (8-5) take the field Sunday in a huge matchup with NFC West implications against the Los Angeles Rams (9-4). The winner will have an inside track to win the division, while the loser will have to fend off other clubs to make the playoffs.