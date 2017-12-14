Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan and will move to replace him with Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in the summer.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils boss has lost patience with Mkhitaryan after some disappointing performances and is ready to cash in on the 28-year-old.

Ozil, whose contract expires at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, is said to be the man Mourinho wants to add to bring some creativity to his side's attacking play.

"Arsenal have already offered Ozil, in excellent form over the past few weeks, £275,000 a week to re-sign and have not given up on persuading him to stay but are struggling to reach an agreement," said Cross. "Barcelona are also keen on Ozil, but there is a growing belief that United could be his destination."

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The piece claimed United players are talking among themselves about the prospect of Ozil making the switch to Old Trafford. Here's a look at how the story was reported in the newspaper, per BBC's Helena Lee:

Mkhitaryan appeared set for an excellent campaign having ended the previous one strongly and started the current one with five assists in the first three Premier League games. But the playmaker's form has taken a major downward turn and he's fallen out of favour under Mourinho in only his second year at the club.

As noted Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, Mkhitaryan hasn't even been given opportunities to make an impact from the bench:

When asked about the former Borussia Dortmund man recently, Mourinho didn't mince his words either, suggesting there are other players in the squad who "deserve" to be so more than Mkhitaryan, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News. As noted by Cross, the United manager has also accused the player of "disappearing" in games.

It's a criticism that has been levelled at Ozil at times from supporters, especially when it comes to the big matches. Nevertheless, there's no denying the talent he possesses.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Germany international is a unique footballer and at his best one of the standout No. 10s in world football. Ozil boasts such elegance on the ball, is a wonderful passer and has the technical ability that makes challenging plays look so easy.

Mourinho knows what you're getting with Ozil, having worked with him for three seasons at Real Madrid, starting in 2010. As noted by WhoScored.com, the midfielder remains a dominant force in the final third of the field too:

If, as Cross suggests, United can recoup around £30 million for Mkhitaryan and ensnare Ozil on a free transfer, it'd certainly make a lot of business sense.

Some Red Devils supporters will be disappointed to see the Armenian go, though. When he's on, he's a wonderful footballer, combining pace, intensity and creativity. If he can somehow recapture his early-season form, then surely United would be happy to keep him around.

Ozil, while he has his flaws, would be a fine acquisition on a free transfer regardless. With players like Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku around him, the German would be potentially devastating with the ball at his feet. Snapping him up for nothing from rivals Arsenal would make the signing even sweeter for Mourinho too.