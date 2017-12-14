Royce Freeman Won't Play in Oregon's Game vs. Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

Thomas Boyd/Associated Press

Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal announced Thursday that running back Royce Freeman will not suit up for Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl against the Boise State Broncos as the senior prepares to make the leap to the NFL.

"This is hard for him," Cristobal said, according to GoDucks.com's Rob Moseley. "This is not an easy decision, for a guy who's invested his heart and soul in this program."

Freeman, 21, will finish his career as Oregon's all-time leading rusher with 5,621 yards and 60 touchdowns.

As a senior, Freeman paced the Ducks with 244 carries for 1,475 yards and 16 scores.

"I think he might be better than people are going to give him credit for," an AFC personnel director told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He was hurt all of last year and (Oregon) changed up the run scheme, which kept him between the tackles. With better blocking in front of him, I'm not so sure that he's not still that same kid we saw as a sophomore."

Freeman's next on-field appearance will come at the Senior Bowl—which is scheduled to take place January 27 in Mobile, Alabama.

As far as Oregon's game plan for the Las Vegas Bowl is concerned, Cristobal emphasized he will deploy a committee approach to compensate for Freeman's absence.

"We have a pretty impressive stable of running backs," Cristobal said, per Moseley. "Those guys have a tremendous opportunity, and they'll be excited."

The spotlight should shine on Tony Brooks-James, who has rushed for 485 yards and two touchdowns on 86 carries, as well as senior Kani Benoit.

In 11 games this season, Benoit carried 80 times for 573 yards and 10 touchdowns.