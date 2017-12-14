Amari Cooper Reportedly Expected to Miss Week 15 vs. Cowboys with Ankle Injury

Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is reportedly expected to miss Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a sprained left ankle.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Cooper missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after he aggravated the injury in the Raiders' 26-15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

Cooper has appeared in 12 of the Raiders' 13 games to date. His lone absence came in Week 13 when he was nursing the ankle injury in addition to a concussion.

When he's been healthy, Cooper has looked like a shell of the player who posted 83 receptions for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns last season.

To date, Cooper's 2017 stat line consists of 42 catches on 86 targets for 499 yards and five scores. His average yards-per-reception mark has also dropped to 11.9 from a mark of 13.9 a year ago.

With Cooper likely out, the Raiders will need Michael Crabtree, tight end Jared Cook, Seth Roberts and speedster Cordarrelle Patterson to step up against the Cowboys' 23rd-ranked passing defense if they want to have a shot of improving to 7-7.