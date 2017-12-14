Eli Apple Fined for Tweeting During Loss vs. Cowboys

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly fined cornerback Eli Apple for using Twitter on the sideline during the team's 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

On Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com noted the Giants levied an undisclosed fine against the defensive back, who was inactive for the NFC East rivalry clash.

"I wasn't confused," Apple said. "It was just a mistake by me."

Zach Braziller of the New York Post noted Apple tweeted three times during the game and also retweeted a message praising former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Rod Smith after he scored an 81-yard touchdown for the Cowboys in the fourth quarter.

"I had a conversation with Eli about that. I was disappointed," interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo told reporters. "I told him I was disappointed. We'll decide exactly what we do with it. He apologized. We move on from that."

Meanwhile, Giants safety Landon Collins told James Kratch of NJ Advance Media he's one of several players who've talked with Apple about his on-field struggles this season.

"I had a sitdown with him. A couple of us have had a sitdown with him," he said. "We just said that regardless of the situation, we've got your back. You're our brother...at the end of the day, we have to go into battle with him.

"We need him to be here. We need him to want to be here. Not fighting against us, or fighting against the coaches or the organization or whoever he's fighting against in his head. We don't need him fighting us."

Collins took to social media Thursday after Apple denied a conversation took place:

It's the latest saga in a forgettable campaign for the Giants, who own the NFL's second-worst record at 2-11 with three weeks left in the regular season. They return to action Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles.