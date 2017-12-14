Ryan Shazier Remains Hospitalized After Spine Injury; Has Started Rehab

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to progress after having spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center updated Shazier's status on Thursday, noting he was starting physical rehab as part of his recovery:

"Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized at UPMC recovering from the spinal stabilization surgery performed last week by UPMC neurosurgeons and Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon. Mr. Shazier has started physical rehabilitation as part of his recovery process. Further updates will be provided by UPMC."

Shazier was injured tackling wide receiver Josh Malone in the first quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He immediately grabbed his back and waved to the medical staff before being carted off the field.

Following the procedure to stabilize Shazier's spine, neurologist Anthony Alessi, who works with the NFLPA, told ESPN's Michele Steele it's possible the 25-year-old may not be able to play football again.

The Steelers officially ended Shazier's 2017 season on Tuesday when he was placed on injured reserve.

A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2014, Shazier was named to his first Pro Bowl last season and had a career-high 89 total tackles in just 12 games this season.