UCF RB Adrian Killins Says Auburn in for 'Rude Awakening', SEC Lacks Speed

UCF RB Adrian Killins Says Auburn in for 'Rude Awakening', SEC Lacks SpeedDecember 14, 2017
John Raoux/Associated Press
UCF running back Adrian Killins is not afraid of Auburn. In fact, he thinks the Tigers should be afraid to play the only undefeated team in the country.
"SEC football, they don't have a lot of speed, honestly," Killins told Shannon Green of the Orlando Sentinel. "So, Auburn hasn't seen any speed like we have here, so I would say they're in for a rude awakening."
Killins has rushed for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, with the 5'8" back emerging as an electrifying force on the offense despite smaller stature.
