UCF RB Adrian Killins Says Auburn in for 'Rude Awakening', SEC Lacks Speed

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2017

Central Florida running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) runs for a 2-yard touchdown against Memphis during the overtime period in the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida won in overtime 62-55. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

UCF running back Adrian Killins is not afraid of Auburn. In fact, he thinks the Tigers should be afraid to play the only undefeated team in the country. 

"SEC football, they don't have a lot of speed, honestly," Killins told Shannon Green of the Orlando Sentinel. "So, Auburn hasn't seen any speed like we have here, so I would say they're in for a rude awakening."

Killins has rushed for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, with the 5'8" back emerging as an electrifying force on the offense despite smaller stature.

