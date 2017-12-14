Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson Won't Have Charges Filed After Rape Allegation

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson won't have charges filed against him after he was accused of rape by a woman earlier this month.

Per George Schroeder of USA Today, Cleveland County district attorney Greg Mashburn announced the decision on Thursday.

According to Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World, "text messages on both the accuser and Rodney Anderson's phones played a big role" in the prosecutors' decision not to charge Anderson.



Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, the woman filed a protective order against Anderson on Dec. 4. The filing said she met Anderson when the two were at a bar on Nov. 16 and his friends insisted Anderson drive her home.

"The woman said that this past weekend, through a conversation with a friend, she started 'recalling images and feelings of him forcing his fingers' inside her and biting her," Trotter wrote. "She said she tried to get away to put clothes on, but he followed her and asked what she was doing."

Anderson denied the accusations, setting up a Twitter account to proclaim his innocence after the protective order was filed against him:

A sophomore at Oklahoma, Anderson led the Sooners with 960 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season.