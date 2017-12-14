Tottenham Transfer News: Fresh Yves Bissouma Rumours, Vincent Janssen Latest

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma as they search for a successor to Mousa Dembele. Elsewhere, Fenerbahce are said to be seeking a permanent deal for Spurs loanee Vincent Janssen.

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, reporting for WestLondonSport.com, wrote that Bissouma has caught the north Londoners' attention, with the club seemingly looking to replace Dembele, who will turn 31 in July.

The Lille youngster enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2016-17 and made 27 senior appearances for the French outfit following his switch from Malian Premier Division side AS Real Bamako last year.

His employers can attest to the success he's enjoyed in Ligue 1 since then as the 21-year-old earned end-of-year recognition despite only arriving in Europe a little more than one year ago:

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has a terrifying crop of creative options in Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son, but his selection in central midfield doesn't look quite as intimidating.

Eric Dier and Harry Winks have established a tandem while Dembele has been sidelined by injury, while Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko offer alternatives. While areas of the Tottenham squad can rival any of their Premier League peers, this may understandably be viewed as their weak spot.

Both Bissouma and Dembele have contracts that are set to expire in the summer of 2019, and Lille may struggle to turn down Tottenham's approaches should they arrive with a tempting offer.

Former Premier League striker Rickie Lambert recently emphasised the club's need to spend if they're to make that next step consistent success, via BBC 5 live Sport:

Meanwhile, Turkish newspaper Fanatik reported Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman wants to ensure striker Janssen—on loan from White Hart Lane—remains with the club beyond the end of this season (h/t Sport Witness).

According to the report, Kocaman has said: "Janssen is an important part of our team. He's an integral part of our club, and he's very central figure of how we want to play. We have to keep him in our squad for the next season."

Speaking to Fanatik recently himself (h/t Rob Guest of football.london), Janssen said he wants to continue his career in Istanbul, and Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com has nodded to signs of how he's fitting in at the club:

Janssen, 23, scored six goals in 38 appearances for Tottenham last season and has struggled to pick up form with the Super Lig giants, netting three times in 12 appearances for Fener this season.

A big obstacle to the deal materialising is the notion Fenerbahce won't be able to afford the former AZ Alkmaar star and will thus look to loan him once again, which could be an issue with his contract ready to expire in 2020.