Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did NFL fantasy owners a favor and announced he received medical clearance via his Instagram Tuesday evening.

Owners who didn't stash him on injured reserve likely saw his name on another roster once waiver-wire transactions processed.

Since we already know Rodgers ranks as one of the top pickups for Week 15, we'll discuss the several alternative waiver-wire options. Despite facing a tough challenge in the Carolina Panthers defense, add the Packers signal-caller to your roster if he's inexplicably still available.

As for those who missed out on Rodgers or need help at other positions, there are solid adds to consider at a crucial time. In all three cases, injuries have cleared the pathway for new contributors.

We'll take a look at 10 notable pickups for Week 15.

10 Notable Pickups

1. QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Owned in 30 percent of leagues)

2. QB, Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (Owned in 25 percent of leagues)

3. QB, Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (Owned in 18 percent of leagues)

4. RB, Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks (Owned in 43 percent of leagues)

5. RB Kerwynn Williams, Arizona Cardinals (Owned in 29 percent of leagues)

6. WR, Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville (Owned in 43 percent of leagues)

7. WR, Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers (Owned in 67 percent of leagues)

8. TE, Adam Shaheen, Chicago Bears (Owned in 3 percent of leagues)

9. TE, Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins (Owned in 51 percent of leagues)

10. DEF, Atlanta Falcons (Owned in 21 percent of leagues)

*Note: Percentages are used from Yahoo leagues

Top Pickups

QB, Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

For those who tearfully dropped quarterback Carson Wentz after head coach Doug Pederson confirmed his torn ACL, you can pick up Nick Foles with some hope.

Under short notice, Foles took the field and completed 6-of-10 passes for 42 yards during the fourth quarter of a contested game. He didn't lead a touchdown drive, but he put the team in position to score two field goals. Nonetheless, the backup signal-caller draws a favorable matchup against the New York Giants in Week 15.

After a full week of practice preparing for the 31st-ranked pass defense, Foles should finish with good results. Furthermore, tight end Zach Ertz cleared concussion protocol, per Pederson, and he'll likely return to action after sitting out the previous game.

The Giants have allowed an average two passing touchdowns per contest, which is a safe bet for Philadelphia's backup quarterback in the upcoming matchup.

RB, Kerwynn Williams, Arizona Cardinals

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Running back Adrian Peterson's season ends on injured reserve with a neck injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

After a poor fit with the New Orleans Saints triggered a trade to the Arizona Cardinals, we saw glimpses of the old Peterson from the Minnesota Vikings in two 100-yard performances. Nonetheless, it's time for the team and fantasy owners to move on. Direct your attention to the next man up.

In Peterson's place, Kerwynn Williams logged 36 carries for 170 yards over the team's past two outings. He doesn't have a touchdown but should continue to see at least 15 rush attempts as the Cardinals lead back.

The Washington Redskins run defense has completely collapsed over the past two games, allowing 356 yards in that span. Williams will have a prime opportunity to record a breakout performance.

RB, Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

It's another week and a new hot running back for the Seattle Seahawks. C.J. Prosise landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Rookie ball-carrier Chris Carson experienced a setback but resumed running in his rehab process. There's hope for his return to practice, per ESPN.com reporter Brady Henderson.

Running back Eddie Lacy didn't log a carry in the previous outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He touched the ball once in the Week 13 win over the Eagles. J.D. McKissic poses the only threat to Mike Davis' workload among running backs, but he's been slightly more active as a receiver. He's registered 36 rush attempts and saw 39 targets this season.

Though quarterback Russell Wilson leads the team with 482 rushing yards, Mike Davis logged 31 carries for 130 yards over his past two contests. He has the hot hand in the backfield right now. Fantasy owners desperate for high volume rush attempts should pounce on Davis while the team continues to call his number.