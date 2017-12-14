Neymar Shirts Stolen by Burglars Who Broke into PSG Manager Unai Emery's Home

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery had his house burgled on Thursday morning, with the robbers said to have made off with a couple of Neymar shirts.

According to Le Point (h/t EFE via Marca), the robbers made off with around €20,000 (£17,500) worth of goods. Aside from the Brazilian’s jerseys, Emery is said to have had a Rolex watch and two Chanel bags taken.

In the report, it’s suggested CCTV footage on the property, situated in the 16th district of Paris, is being reviewed in a bid to find the culprits.

It’s also noted the robbery took place while PSG were in action against Strasbourg in the Coupe de la Ligue.

"The door was closed but not locked," the police told AFP (h/t James Whaling of the Daily Mirror). "The door was lifted off its hinges and the thieves took luxury handbags, jewellery, football shirts and designer clothes."

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

It’s added Emery's wife Louisa Fernandez was the first on the scene after the burglary had taken place.

The initial piece suggested that documents regarding PSG’s recruitment of players was also taken. However, citing reports from both Le Point and BFM TV, Get French Football News wrote: "contrary to earlier reports, no documents pertaining to PSG nor transfers or scouting were taken by the criminals."

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record fee in the summer, has also had his property trespassed upon in the French capital.

According to a Le Parisien (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror) report last month, the Brazilian has been prompted into moving house from the suburban area of Bougival after supporters were able to scale the walls of his property and climb into the grounds.