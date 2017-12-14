Mets Rumors: 'Serious Talks' Held with Jason Kipnis During MLB Winter Meetings

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The New York Mets have had "serious talks" with the Cleveland Indians regarding a possible trade to acquire Jason Kipnis, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.

Cotillo added, however, that the "fit looks even better with [Ian] Kinsler to Anaheim."

