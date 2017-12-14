Ex-Alabama Assistant Bo Davis' Show-Cause Order Upheld by NCAA After Appeal

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Former Alabama assistant coach Bo Davis had his two-year show-cause order upheld by the NCAA after a ruling on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Davis argued during his appeal that the penalty should have started on April 29, 2016, when he resigned from Alabama, instead of when the NCAA committee on infractions made its initial ruling of the show-cause order on April 14, 2017.

The infractions appellate committee offered a statement after upholding Davis' show-cause order, via Rittenberg:

"Neither NCAA rules nor past cases consider timing other than the announcement of penalties as the start date. The committee also noted the infractions panel provided substantial leniency to the former assistant coach given that he was subject to a show-cause order ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 10 years with a prohibition on all athletically related duties."

Davis resigned from his position as an assistant on Nick Saban's coaching staff at Alabama after the school opened an internal investigation and the NCAA made inquiries about possible recruiting violations.

Upon its initial ruling in April 2017, the NCAA found Davis gave "false or misleading information about impermissible recruiting contacts."

As part of his two-year show-cause order, Davis is required to attend NCAA regional rules seminars through 2018 and is banned from off-campus recruiting visits.

Davis was hired as the defensive line coach at the University of Texas-San Antonio in February. He worked as a training camp intern with the Jacksonville Jaguars after leaving Alabama.