Manchester United Reportedly Enquire About Chelsea Winger Willian Amid Rumours

Manchester United have reportedly taken the first steps toward sealing a January capture of Chelsea winger Willian after enquiring about his availability heading into the winter transfer window.

MailOnline's Simon Jones reported the Red Devils have sounded out the Blues over a potential deal, although it's said Chelsea won't cash in unless they receive an "extraordinary offer."

Willian has taken on more of a bit-part role under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte this season and started in 12 of his 25 appearances across all competitions, rarely earning a place in the XI against big opposition.

Nevertheless, he appears willing to keep on fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge, where he has the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Victor Moses for competition, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

It was United boss Jose Mourinho who brought Willian to west London from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 after he returned to England for his second spell at the Blues helm, which ended in late 2015.

Blogger Liam Canning recently remarked upon the Red Devils' failed summer attempts to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and the concerning absence of an out-and-out wide man at Old Trafford:

Anthony Martial is the closest thing United have to an elite wing option, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, despite previously enjoying success on the flanks, is said to be struggling to impress Mourinho.

According to Jones, United will be "expecting offers" for the Armenian this winter and, in the event of his sale, would have room to make a move for Willian, who had a man-of-the-match display against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, per WhoScored.com:

While the Brazil international may portray a sense of duty to the club, it's only natural one of last season's Premier League title winners may feel some frustrations at failing to tie down a prominent place under Conte.

The Italian tactician was recently asked for his view on Willian's situation and where that leaves him in trying to fulfil the player's hopes, to which he gave a blunt response, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

Brazilian website UOL previously reported Conte's presence was a sticking point for Willian and that the winger would push for an exit as long as the Italian remained in the manager's seat (h/t Metro).

A familiar face awaits the trickster at Old Trafford, and after already recruiting Nemanja Matic from his old stomping ground in the summer, Mourinho has started work to hook up with another one of his former Blues.