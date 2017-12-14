Josh Donaldson Trade Rumors: 5 Teams Interested; Blue Jays Not Looking to Deal

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 2-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson is a hot commodity in trade discussions, though the Toronto Blue Jays appear inclined to keep him in 2018.  

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, three of the five unnamed teams with interest in Donaldson have been "persistent," but Toronto has "no intention to trade" him.

Even though Heyman didn't specify the teams that have called about Donaldson, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the St. Louis Cardinals met with the Blue Jays on Tuesday at the winter meetings.

That was before the Cardinals acquired Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, so it's unclear if they would continue to have interest in Donaldson. 

The Blue Jays are in a difficult position heading into next season. They are coming off a 76-86 record in 2017, their worst record since 2013, and the offense scored the fewest runs in the American League (693).

Donaldson was one of the few bright spots in Toronto's lineup. The 2015 AL MVP hit .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs in 113 games last season. He's under contract for one more season before hitting free agency next winter. 

