Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Reveals No Contract Talks Amid Exit Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed no progress has been made regarding a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international's deal is set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with suitors in overseas leagues from January—he can sign on a free with Premier League teams when his contract ends.

With speculation rife about his future, Wilshere has said he's no closer to extending his stay at his boyhood club.

"No, there's no update on the contract—we're in the same position as we were two weeks ago," Wilshere said, per David Hytner of the Guardian. "Nothing's changed. There's not really a date in the diary [for talks]. I've only read what the boss has said in the media."

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 25-year-old added he hopes "the boss will call me and we'll have a chat" about his position. Wilshere also suggested he's not frustrated by his current situation.

Indeed, the playmaker started his first Premier League game of the season for the Gunners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at West Ham United.

As noted by the BBC Match of the Day Twitter account, it has been a long time coming for the Arsenal academy graduate:

At this point in his career, it appears unlikely Wilshere will ever live up to the potential he showcased in the nascent stages in his career.

Even so, in his Premier League cameos and UEFA Europa League starts, there have been encouraging signs from Wilshere and enough to suggest he still has a role to play. The midfielder can burst forward with the ball, utilises possession well and has a grit that has been absent in the centre of the pitch for Arsenal in recent years.

Indeed, Arsenal supporters are desperate for him to do well, so much so that journalist Jonny Singer believes some of the praise received has been a little excessive:

Plus, Wilshere's longstanding fitness woes make him a tough man to pin hopes on. Throughout his career he's been blighted by a succession of injury issues and Arsene Wenger's decision to hold him back in Premier League matches up until Wednesday's clash suggests there are concerns still there.

It's perhaps why his contract is yet to be renewed. There is clear an affinity between the player, the club and the fans, but at this point, emotion needs to be taken out of any decision made.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Football 365's Daniel Storey suggested recently that the players keeping Wilshere out of the side may not be worth a place:

If any team was to make a move for him in January and provide the midfielder with a chance to play regular football, then it's a decision he'd have to think long and hard about.

Arsenal don't appear to be in any great hurry to get his contract extended at this point, and that's testament to his standing in the current squad.

Wilshere has earned favour among the Gunners supporters for putting the club first; a time is approaching where he needs to look at his football with a more single-minded approach.