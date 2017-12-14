Report: MLB to Investigate Leak of Shohei Ohtani's Elbow Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Major League Baseball reportedly will launch an investigation into the circumstances that led to this week's release of the medical information of Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, according to ESPN.com's Buster Olney.

Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that sources from two MLB teams told him Ohtani had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow in October.

On Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported Ohtani underwent a physical in November that determined he has a first-degree sprain of his right UCL.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed the PRP to reporters Wednesday and called it "preventative," but he didn't comment on the report about Ohtani's UCL.

Eppler said MLB teams had access to Ohtani's medical history during the courting process.

Ohtani, arguably the most hyped Japanese prospect in MLB history, signed with the Angels last week.

The 23-year-old is a power pitcher who will be used as a starter by L.A. and will serve as a designated hitter on some days when he isn't pitching.

Ohtani was limited by injuries last season but finished the 2017 campaign with a 3-2 record and 3.20 ERA to go along with a .332 batting average, eight home runs and 31 RBI for the Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Japan Pacific League.