Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Bournemouth's shaky home record will be put to the test by Liverpool on Sunday as the Reds look to put recent disappointments behind them and climb back into the top four of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have drawn their last two Premier League outings and missed out on crucial points against West Bromwich Albion and Merseyside rivals Everton, leaving them fifth heading into Week 18.

Meanwhile, the Cherries have failed to win either of their last two home matchups, and only Swansea City (seven) have recorded fewer points than Bournemouth's haul of eight from eight games at the Vitality Stadium.

Eddie Howe's men are without a win in their last five and can rejuvenate their campaign with victory over Sunday's visitors, although the Reds will also be eager to get back to winning ways on the south coast.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's Premier League encounter, complete with live-stream information and all the latest team news.

Date: Sunday, December 17

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Team News

Liverpool's injury list prior to the Bournemouth trip is a rather lengthy one, and defenders Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip and Alberto Moreno are three who look sure to miss the away visit.

Clyne is still to feature this season due to a back injury, but while Matip isn't yet back in full training, Klopp recently suggested midfield maestro Adam Lallana may be competing to feature at Bournemouth, per PhysioRoom.com:

Moreno was left in tears after he was forced to withdraw from a UEFA Champions League clash against Spartak Moscow earlier this month, and Klopp recently delivered an update on his progress:

"(Moreno) is not ready for sure of course, no chance. We made further assessments, we sent him to different doctors just to know a little bit more but it's still possible it's not that long but also that it's possibly up to six weeks, it's really not decided so far so we''ll have to take a look."

Emre Can will be suspended for the Cherries collision after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against West Brom. Injury analyst Ben Dinnery provided words from Klopp, who hinted at Daniel Sturridge's potential return from a hamstring strain in time for Sunday's duel.

The big absence for Bournemouth remains defender Tyrone Mings, who has been coping with a back injury and is back in training, although a recent Twitter post suggests a return is still premature:

Howe also said Australian defender Brad Smith will be back in action "around the Christmas period," per Dinnery, while goalkeeper Adam Federici is closing in on a comeback, although Sunday should again be too soon.

Preview

Despite boasting one of the most devastating attacks in Europe when at their best, Liverpool have shown a hesitation in their play of late that's led to lost points at home to Everton and West Brom in back-to-back games.

In that sense, playing outside Anfield may be a blessing in disguise for Klopp's men, who have won their last two away games.

This Is Anfield illustrated why they'll still want to wrap things up early at the Vitality:

Bournemouth were frustrated to suffer defeat in their most recent outing, a 1-0 loss at Manchester United, where it was only a piece of brilliance from Romelu Lukaku that separated the two sides.

The Cherries walked away from Old Trafford with their dignity intact, too, as Match of the Day confirmed some consolatory prize for Howe's side:

Seven of Bournemouth's nine league defeats this campaign have come by a margin of just one goal—including United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City—showing they're hardly miles off the pace.

Sunday's hosts will be hoping to avoid a similar narrow defeat when they play host to Liverpool, who have all the weapons to rain goals upon their foes but haven't managed to do so of late.