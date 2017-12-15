Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal are without a win in their last three domestic outings but can leap back into the Premier League's top four if they beat Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

A 0-0 stalemate at West Ham United on Wednesday evening left the Gunners marooned in seventh place, and Arsene Wenger's side are in desperate need of a resurgence entering the throes of a tough winter schedule.

Fortunately for them, there isn't a team in the English top flight in a worse vein of form than Newcastle, who have lost five and drawn just one of their last six league games.

The standings are particularly tight at the bottom, however, and Newcastle's motivation to win in north London is that three points could bring them back up to mid-table and away from the relegation tussle.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's Premier League clash, complete with all the latest team news and all the essential live-stream information.

Date: Saturday, December 16

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream: Arsenal Player, NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: CNBC (U.S.)

Team News

Jack Wilshere made his first Premier League start for Arsenal in more than 18 months when he lined up against West Ham on Wednesday, and a hamstring injury to Aaron Ramsey could see him keep his spot in the XI.

The Arsenal product impressed in patches, and either he or Mohamed Elneny could be chosen to partner Granit Xhaka in midfield after Wenger confirmed Ramsey's absence prior to the midweek clash in east London, via Goal:

Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association provided further details from Wenger, who confirmed centre-back Shkodran Mustafi could be fit to feature against Newcastle, although the verdict on Ramsey's chances wasn't so promising.

The most prominent absence for Rafa Benitez's side will be that of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after he received a red card in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Everton. Injury analyst Ben Dinnery provided quotes from the Magpies chief:

Defender Paul Dummett hasn't played since August and has been back in training since November, but there's no confirmation on whether he'll play at the Emirates.

Preview

Arsenal's home record this term remains one of the most fearsome in the Premier League, and their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United last time out at the Emirates stands as the only blemish on their record.

But having taken just nine points from a possible 27 away from home and after drawing at West Ham in midweek, former Premier League pros Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown told BT Sport it may be time for Wenger to leave:

It was a particularly odd call from the Frenchman to leave club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette on the bench until the final 10 minutes against West Ham, a decision that has left some questioning the manager's tactics.

Benitez is encountering his own criticism on Tyneside of late, and Sky Sports Statto provided some context as to why that might be:

Seven defeats from their last eight matches have left the Magpies hovering one point above the relegation zone, and failure to clinch a result at Arsenal could well see them drop into the bottom three, with three teams only a point worse off.

Their chances appear slim despite Arsenal's recent disappointments, however, considering the Gunners have only conceded seven goals at the Emirates this season and Newcastle have scored the same amount in eight away trips.