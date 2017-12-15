Celebration Bowl 2017: Grambling State vs. NC A&T Time, TV Info and Live Stream

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The 2017 bowl season starts with a bang courtesy of a high-profile showdown between the Grambling State Tigers and North Carolina A&T Aggies in the Celebration Bowl.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, couldn't have asked for a more prolific FCS showdown as top-tier quarterbacks and teams riding 11-game winning streaks collide.

Though the Tigers and Aggies haven't met on the field since 1996, both teams have won the new Celebration Bowl as it heads into its third year. Grambling State, coming out of winning the SWAC, will seek to continue a strong run; while North Carolina A&T, MEAC champions, will continue the pursuit of respect on a national level.

Here's everything to know about Saturday's early showdown.

Celebration Bowl 2017

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time (ET): 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Watch: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: StubHub

Seeking the Start of a Streak

The Tigers want to start something akin to a dynasty.

A year ago, Grambling took home a 10-9 victory against North Carolina Central to win this bowl game, gaining a bit of momentum they've carried into 2017 throughout the course of the year.

After a season-opening loss to Tulane, the Tigers have ripped off 11 consecutive wins, most recently taking down the seven-win Southern Jaguars and Alcorn State Braves.

However, to keep the streak going and make it two bowl triumphs in a row, the Tigers need to overcome what head coach Broderick Fobbs sees as a respectable opponent, according to Cory Diaz of the News-Star.

"One thing I can honestly say that Aggie pride is real," he said. "You're talking about two storied programs, understanding putting football in its rightful place and giving it what it needs in order to be successful."

Much of the task falls on the arm of quarterback DeVante Kincade, who boasts 2,680 passing yards and 21 touchdowns against three interceptions. He will look to make life easier for his defense against a potent opponent, though linebacker De'Arius Christmas is the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Still, repeating is a tall task given the potency of NC A&T's offense and the size of the chip on its shoulder.

Seizing the Spotlight

The connections between these two programs are interesting, with NC A&T head coach Rod Broadway leading the way.

Before this strong stint with the Aggies, he spent four years at Grambling. Now he's riding a 12-game streak that started this season on the road and ended at home, setting up a chance to not only spoil Grambling's back-to-back bid but also help NC A&T win this bowl for the second time in succession.

The program isn't shy about wanting more respect:

"We've brought this program a long way, from 0-27 to black college national champions," Broadway said, according to Brett Friedlander of the North State Journal. "Our seniors have an opportunity to win 40 games in four years, something that's never been done at our university. We're proud of that.”

In this pursuit of respect, the Aggies will lean on explosive quarterback Lamar Raynard, he of 2,875 yards and 29 total touchdowns. He helps the offense average 36.4 points per game, though it isn't too far in front of an Aggies attack posting 32.7.

This falls into the "something-has-to-give" territory where the better quarterback could decide the game, though it's also hard to ignore Broadway's familiarity with both programs.

Prediction

The pursuit of respect should win out in this one.

Both Kincade and Raynard are electric, but it's impossible to ignore an Aggies defense only coughing up 12.3 points and 251.4 yards per game. Perhaps more impressive is the fact the unit sits on a plus-16 turnover margin.

These teams are similar in many ways, though the on-paper outlook suggests the Aggies have an edge. Sprinkle in serious motivation and Broadway's experience, and it's hard not to like NC A&T in a close one via a ball-control offense while forcing a few turnovers.

Prediction: NC A&T 28, Grambling 27

