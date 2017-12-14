WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Dec. 14 Ahead of Clash of Champions

1 of 3

The Revival's main roster debut on Raw the night after WrestleMania 33 remains one of the standout moments of 2017, but unfortunately for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, injury has hampered any chance of building on the success that night provided.

Shortly after debuting, Wilder suffered a jaw injury that ruled him out for some time, before Dawson then suffered a nasty arm injury that has seen him be put on the shelf for the last few months.

But fans of the duo won't have to wait long to see them back in action, per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

Satin reported this week that Dawson is close to a comeback, with him well on track to hit his scheduled date of December to be cleared to compete once again.

It's great news for the duo, but also for Raw's tag division. Success in professional wrestling is so often down to timing, and with The Revival seemingly set to give the division fresh impetus at the start of 2018, a time when it may well need it, there could be exciting times ahead for Dawson and Wilder.