WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Dec. 14 Ahead of Clash of Champions

WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Dec. 14 Ahead of Clash of ChampionsDecember 14, 2017
Big plans are afoot in WWE.
With 2018 and the road to WrestleMania 34 just around the corner, several of the company's biggest storylines are beginning to gather momentum at just the right time.
And this week's rumors roundup has a look at what fans can expect not just over Christmas and new year, but heading into the first major show of 2018, too.
There's a look at what may be next for Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship, as well as encouraging news for fans of one of the best and brightest tag teams in the company.
Here's this week's rumors.
The Revival Returning to WWE Raw Sooner Rather Than Later?
The Revival's main roster debut on Raw the night after WrestleMania 33 remains one of the standout moments of 2017, but unfortunately for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, injury has hampered any chance of building on the success that night provided.
Shortly after debuting, Wilder suffered a jaw injury that ruled him out for some time, before Dawson then suffered a nasty arm injury that has seen him be put on the shelf for the last few months.
But fans of the duo won't have to wait long to see them back in action, per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.
Satin reported this week that Dawson is close to a comeback, with him well on track to hit his scheduled date of December to be cleared to compete once again.
It's great news for the duo, but also for Raw's tag division. Success in professional wrestling is so often down to timing, and with The Revival seemingly set to give the division fresh impetus at the start of 2018, a time when it may well need it, there could be exciting times ahead for Dawson and Wilder.
Plans for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble
The main event on Raw this week left WWE fans both confused and disappointed about the plans for the Universal Championship.
The title has seen too little exposure this year, largely due to Brock Lesnar's part-time schedule, and fans are no clearer as to learning who Lesnar's challenger will be for the Royal Rumble after the bout to determine the new contender ended in chaos.
But it seems there's a legitimate reason for that. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats) reported this week that the plan is for Lesnar to face both Braun Strowman and Kane at the Rumble.
And there's logic to that decision. The report goes on to mention that the thinking is that it will protect Strowman from another defeat to Lesnar, allowing Kane to eat the pin and keeping Braun's momentum together.
It's fairly obvious a more popular decision would be Strowman winning, but that doesn't seem likely to happen as things stand.
John Cena's Christmas Plans Revealed?
News emerged this week that John Cena looks likely to make an appearance on the Christmas Day edition of Raw, and given the occasion, it's fairly obvious WWE will have big plans for the show.
And those plans have started to leak out online this week, with Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton bringing an update for fans.
Middleton reported that Cena is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship, with the Cenation leader likely answering an open challenge on the night itself.
The two worked a fairly good programme earlier in the year, culminating in a match at No Mercy, so this certainly wouldn't be the worst decision in the world by WWE.
However, with Cena vs. Reigns reportedly being booked for some house shows over the holiday season, expect this one to happen all over again, this time with a title on the line.