Quinton Jefferson Says He Heard Fan Yell They'd Have Sex with His Mother

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson discussed the reason behind his attempt to jump into the stands Sunday at EverBank Field late in Seattle's 30-24 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, Jefferson called the incident "unfortunate" on Wednesday and said something a fan yelled set him off: "I honestly don't know. There was a lot of people saying a lot of stuff, so I really didn't tune into anything in particular. There was really only one thing I tuned into in particular. Somebody said they was going to have sex with my mother. That's the only thing I really can really remember. There was a lot of yelling."

Jefferson also couldn't corroborate Seahawks teammate Jarran Reed's tweet alleging a fan used a racial slur, per Henderson.

Jefferson also had drinks thrown at him, with one nearly hitting him in the head.

The 24-year-old had been ejected from the game due to a number of scuffles that occurred in the closing seconds. Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett attempted to disrupt the snap with the Jags kneeling on the ball, with the ensuing chaos resulting in Jefferson and Sheldon Richardson getting tossed.

On Wednesday, Jefferson said he watched video of the incident and admitted it was difficult to watch: "It was a little hard. It was even worse because I've got kids. My kids seen it, my wife seen it, and she was upset about it and everything. I felt even more for them because they had to watch that stuff."

Per Liz Mathews of USA Today, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that there would be no suspensions stemming from the incident.

Jefferson was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by Seattle out of Maryland.

In five games this season, he has registered five tackles and one sack.

Jefferson is part of a deep and talented Seahawks defensive front, providing depth behind the likes of Reed, Richardson and Nazair Jones.