Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 18 EPL Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to end Manchester City's 15-match Premier League winning streak in Week 18 when they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Should they slip up, Manchester United can reduce the deficit by beating West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, while Arsenal will look to record their first win in four league games against the struggling Newcastle United.

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool travel to Bournemouth.

Here are all the fixtures, complete with viewing information and predictions for each:

Saturday, December 16

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (USA), 2-2

Watford vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), 1-0

Stoke City vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), 1-2

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, CNBC (USA), 3-1

Brighton vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), 1-1

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (USA), 2-0

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport (UK) and NBC USA, 1-2

Sunday, December 17

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United, 2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (USA), 1-2

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (USA), 1-3

Monday, December 18

Everton vs. Swansea City, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (USA), 2-1

In the UK, the relevant matches can be streamed live via Sky Go or the BT Sport App, while in the USA, the matches can be seen using the NBC Sports App.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal's traditional slump has come slightly later than usual this year—it's usually in November when they begin to struggle—but come it has, with the Gunners yet to win a Premier League game in December.

Wednesday's goalless stalemate with West Ham was preceded by a 1-1 draw with Southampton and the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The Gunners find themselves not only well and truly out of the title race—if they were ever really in it—but down in seventh place.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen put things in perspective:

However, as they search to end their winless streak, they'll perhaps face no better opponent than Newcastle, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

The Chronicle's Lee Ryder was critical of the Magpies as they lost 1-0 to Everton on Wednesday in what was the Toffees' first away win in the league since January:

To make matters worse for Newcastle, Jonjo Shelvey—their only creative outlet in the centre—was sent off in final minutes, so he'll be missing at the Emirates Stadium.

While Arsenal have struggled, it's difficult to see Newcastle get anything out of the match in their current form, so they could give the Gunners the perfect route back to winning ways.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

City could hardly be in better form heading into their match with Spurs after they racked up a record 15th Premier League win in a row on Wednesday by demolishing Swansea City 4-0:

As Goal's Sam Lee noted, the match was as straightforward as they come for the Sky Blues:

Pep Guardiola's men have every chance of walking away from Saturday's clash with another three points under their belt, but Tottenham have reason to be optimistic.

Spurs left-back Danny Rose is, per Adam Crafton of MailOnline:

"We'll go there and relish it. At the minute, they do look very frightening—scoring goals, they've kept a clean sheet last night. But we've done alright there in the past couple of seasons and that should give us some confidence at the weekend.

"We were the first ones to beat City last season, we disrupted Chelsea's unbeaten run. It's a challenge we all look forward to."

Indeed, Spurs were the ones to put an end to the Citizens' imperious start to last season, in which they won their first six matches, and also halted Chelsea's 13-game winning run by inflicting 2-0 defeats on both occasions.

What's more, Tottenham have not only avoided defeat to City in their last four Premier League meetings, but they've won three.

The Sky Blues have shipped three fewer goals than Spurs' 14 this season, but The Independent's Miguel Delaney believes they have vulnerabilities at the back:

The Lilywhites have the attacking talent to cause City problems, and unlike United in the Manchester derby last Sunday, they'll likely approach the game with more intent to do so.

That will by no means guarantee they'll win the match, but it will perhaps give them a greater chance of pulling it off than many of City's opponents of late.