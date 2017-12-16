Barcelona vs. Deportivo: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona can move 11 points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga going into the Clasico if they beat Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Los Blancos are away at the FIFA Club World Cup so do not have a league clash this weekend, and their next Spanish top flight game will be against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Dec. 23.

Barca have a huge opportunity to put even more distance between them and the defending champions, and it would be a major shock should struggling Depor to come away from the Camp Nou with any points.

Read on for a preview of the clash, along with scheduling details and viewing information.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. BST

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Connect

Preview

Barcelona have yet to lose in the 2017-18 La Liga season and got back to winning ways after back-to-back draws with a 2-0 win at Villarreal last time out.

Deportivo, meanwhile, sit just above the relegation zone and have won just one of their last 12 matches on the road in La Liga.

Barca have not lost in the league at home since their shock defeat to Alaves last September, so another three points for the Catalans seems likely on Sunday.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are both in scoring form having netted against Villarreal last time out. The duo will likely relish coming up against a Depor defence that has conceded 27 goals already this term.

The corresponding fixture at the Camp Nou last season ended in a 4-0 victory for the hosts, and it would not be a huge surprise if Barca repeated the trick on Sunday.

However, Depor can take confidence from the fact they beat Barcelona the last time they met, earning a 2-1 win at the Estadio Riazor in March.

They are also facing a Barcelona side without arguably their best defender, as Samuel Umtiti remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Thomas Vermaelen has stepped up superbly in recent matches but is not overly reliable from a fitness perspective.

Depor will do well to consistently test Barca's defence at the Camp Nou, and if they are to have any chance of earning points, they will have to be clinical with any chances that fall to them.

Given Barcelona's continuing impressive form, though, it seems likely they will earn another three points ahead of a potentially crucial Clasico.