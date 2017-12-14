Video of Ex-Cowboys DE Damontre Moore Street Fight from October Released by TMZ

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports released video of a street brawl involving NFL free-agent defensive end Damontre Moore.

The fight, which took place Oct. 20 outside the Bottled Blonde beer garden in Dallas, featured Moore fighting three men.

According to TMZ Sports, cops responded to the scene at 2:10 a.m. due to possible shots fired.

Two men punched Moore while another had him in a headlock before Moore attempted to jump through the sunroof of a vehicle when the men were leaving the scene.

A witness indicated the fight was over a woman.

The Dallas Cowboys cut Moore four days after the fight occurred, and while there was speculation that his decision to protest during the national anthem contributed to the move, head coach Jason Garrett denied that, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

In three games for the Cowboys this season, Moore registered five tackles.

He was originally selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft out of Texas A&M by the New York Giants before enjoying stints with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Cowboys.

In his 52-game NFL career, Moore has contributed 10 sacks.