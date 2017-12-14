EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 17

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Consecutive double gameweeks? Premier League, you spoil us!

With plenty of football to shape the landscape of these rankings, don't be surprised to see some big moves up and down across the different positions. The left-back play was particularly strong, as were the attacking-midfield and winger efforts, but the centre-backs left an awful lot to be desired.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

David De Gea wasn't able to produce another Arsenal-esque performance to steal Manchester United a win in the derby, but he did excel against AFC Bournemouth midweek and was crucial to their three-point haul.

Ederson Moraes made spectacular saves in both of his games as his great season continued, but there's still a hefty gap between the top two at this stage.

Kasper Schmeichel kept no clean sheets in gameweeks 16 and 17, but his distribution against Southampton led directly to goals.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

Biggest fall: Thibaut Courtois (-1)

Top 10 Goalkeepers Rank Player Club 1 David De Gea (Stay) M anchester United 2 Ederson Moraes (Stay) Manchester City 3 Nick Pope (Stay) Burnley 4 Kasper Schmeichel (+1) Leicester City 5 Thibaut Courtois (-1) C helsea 6 Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)

Swansea City 7 Jordan Pickford (Stay) Everton 8 Asmir Begovic (+1)

AFC Bournemouth

9 Petr Cech (New!) Arsenal 10 Hugo Lloris (New!) Tottenham

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

We welcome Victor Moses back this week, as he's now begun racking up the games post-injury. He was pretty solid against Huddersfield Town, is largely immune from the West Ham United debacle given he didn't start and was fantastic the week before against Newcastle United.

Cedric Soares had a nightmare against Leicester City midweek, so he falls, while his opposite number for the evening, Danny Simpson, rises one.

Biggest rise: Danny Simpson (+1)

Biggest fall: Cedric Soares (-2)

Top 10 RBs/RWBs Rank Player Club 1 Kyle Walker (Stay) Manchester City 2 Antonio Valencia (Stay) Manchester United 3 Joe Gomez (Stay) L iverpool 4 Kiko Femenia (Stay) Watford 5 Matthew Lowton (Stay) Burnley 6 Victor Moses (New!) Chelsea 7 Kieran Trippier (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 8 Cedric Soares (-2) Southampton 9 Danny Simpson (+1)

Leicester City 10 Hector Bellerin (-1) Arsenal

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

Alberto Moreno picked a bad week to get injured, as a slew of strong left-back performances from around the league have resulted in him dropping three spots.

Most notable of these was Fabian Delph's, who was held at fault for the goal conceded in the Manchester derby by some, but really that was Nicolas Otamendi's faux-pas, and there's little he could do to adjust in such a short time.

Ryan Bertrand got through an immense amount of running against Arsenal and assisted against Leicester City (sort of) so holds rank, while Marcos Alonso, Stephen Ward and Christian Fuchs all impressed, too.

Biggest rise: Fabian Delph (+2)

Biggest fall: Alberto Moreno (-3)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs Rank Player Club 1 Fabian Delph (+2) Manchester City 2 Ashley Young (-1) Manchester United 3 Sead Kolasinac (-1) Arsenal 4 Ryan Bertrand (Stay) Southampton 5 Ben Davies (-2) Tottenham Hotspur 6 Stephen Ward (+1) Burnley 7 Marcos Alonso (+1) Chelsea 8 Alberto Moreno (-3) Liverpool 9 Christian Fuchs (+1) Leicester City 10 Charlie Daniels (-1) AFC Bournemouth

Centre-Backs

This week we lose Eric Bailly due to a lack of games, so a spot in the top five has opened up. Andreas Christensen swoops in graciously and nabs it; he wasn't fantastic against West Ham, but he did well against Huddersfield and benefits from a number of bad showings from others.

Nacho Monreal was complicit in an incredibly error-prone Arsenal defence for two straight games, while Christian Kabasele made some rash moves and Christopher Schindler struggled. This results in the likes of Harry Maguire soaring and Chris Smalling entering at a high point.

The weekly task of how to gauge Otamendi's performance—complete with errors and goals once again—was typically difficult.

Biggest rise: Harry Maguire (+6)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

Top 20 CBs Rank Player Club 1 Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay) C helsea 2 John Stones (Stay) Manchester City 3 James Tarkowski (Stay) Burnley 4 Andreas Christensen (+2) Chelsea 5 Ben Mee (Stay) Burnley 6 Phil Jones (+1) Manchester United 7 Nicolas Otamendi (+4) Manchester City 8 Jan Vertonghen (Stay) T ottenham Hotspur 9 Jamaal Lascelles (+1) Newcastle United 10 Antonio Rudiger (+2) Chelsea 11 Nacho Monreal (-3) Arsenal 12 Harry Maguire (+6) Leicester City

13 Christian Kabasele (Stay) Watford 14 Chris Smalling (New!) Manchester United 15 Davinson Sanchez (Stay) T ottenham Hotspur 16 Toby Alderweireld (Stay) T ottenham Hotspur 17 Kurt Zouma (+2)

Stoke City 18 Christopher Schindler (-3) Huddersfield Town 19 Lewis Dunk (-3) Brighton & Hove Albion 20 Wes Morgan (New!) Leicester City

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

This season we've been classing Kevin De Bruyne as slightly more attacking than David Silva, thus they're in different sections, and to be frank, that's saved us a mighty headache of ranking one above the other each week.

But these past five days, it's felt like Silva has overtaken De Bruyne in the overall Player of the Season stakes. He's getting into the box more than ever, scoring more frequently than ever and is the clear heartbeat of an incredible team right now.

Further down, Paul Pogba exits having not played enough games, meaning Philippe Coutinho (average) and Aaron Ramsey (injured) are fortunate to shift upwards, while Harry Winks re-enters, Wilfred Ndidi joins us, and Mikel Merino's return to the pitch paves his path north.

Biggest rise: Mikel Merino (+6)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

Top 20 DMs/CMs Rank Player Club 1 David Silva (Stay) Manchester City 2 N'Golo Kante (Stay) Chelsea 3 Fernandinho (Stay) Manchester City 4 Nemanja Matic (Stay ) Manchester United 5 Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay) Watford 6 Philippe Coutinho (+1) Liverpool 7 Aaron Ramsey (+1) Arsenal 8 Jack Cork (+2) Burnley 9 Steven Defour (+2) Burnley 10 Cesc Fabregas (-1) Chelsea 11 Vicente Iborra (Stay) Leicester City 12 Mikel Merino (+6) Newcastle United 13 Harry Winks (New!) Tottenham Hotspur 14 Eric Dier (+3) Tottenham Hotspur 15 Mario Lemina (-2) Southampton 16 Wilfred Ndidi (New!) Leicester City 17 Tom Cleverley (-3) Watford 18 Tiemoue Bakayoko (+1) Chelsea 19 Georginio Wijnaldum (-3) Liverpool 20 Aaron Mooy (Stay) Huddersfield Town

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Plenty of talking points here.

No change in the top five, but into sixth is the mercurial Riyad Mahrez, who is in stunning form.

Christian Eriksen is having a mini-renaissance; Sadio Mane is trending the opposite way.

Heung-Min Son had an extremely effective week and is finding his feet. He jumps in at 12th.

JB Gudmundsson is quietly excelling. If he continues in this vein, Burnley won't miss Robbie Brady so much.

Demarai Gray is on fire.

Alexis Sanchez may have delivered an assist against Southampton, but that aside, he's done little other than give the ball away for the last two weeks. It's frustrating to watch.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+5)

Biggest fall: Alexis Sanchez (-9)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers Rank Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)

Manchester City 2 Mohamed Salah (Stay) Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling (Stay) Manchester City 4 Eden Hazard (Stay) Chelsea 5 Leroy Sane (Stay) Manchester City 6 Riyad Mahrez (+5) Leicester City 7 Richarlison (Stay) Watford 8 Christian Eriksen (+2) Tottenham Hotspur 9 Marcus Rashford (+3) Manchester United 10 Sadio Mane (-4) Liverpool 11 Anthony Martial (-2) Manchester United 12 Heung-Min Son (New!) Tottenham Hotspur 13 JB Gudmundsson (+5) Burnley 14 Demarai Gray (New!) Leicester City 15 Marc Albrighton (+4) Leicester City 16 Mesut Ozil (-2) Arsenal

17 Alexis Sanchez (-9) Arsenal 18 Pascal Gross (-2) Brighton & Hove Albion 19 Anthony Knockaert (-5) Brighton & Hove Albion 20 Xherdan Shaqiri (-4) Stoke City

Strikers

As usual, there's a new No. 1, as Harry Kane reclaims the throne following his brace at the weekend. He played pretty well on Wednesday, too, striking the post and causing issues.

It was incredibly hard to order second to fifth—there's a valid argument for them to be in any position, in truth. Romelu Lukaku netted against AFC Bournemouth but moves down, and that's mostly to do with his anonymous performance in the Manchester derby.

Three new entries prop up the top seven. Wayne Rooney is one goal away from double figures this season!

Biggest rise: Sergio Aguero (+3)

Biggest fall: Alvaro Morata (-3)

Top 10 Strikers Rank Player Club 1 Harry Kane (+1) Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sergio Aguero (+3) Manchester City 3 Gabriel Jesus (Stay) Manchester City 4 Alvaro Morata (-3) Chelsea 5 Romelu Lukaku (-1) Manchester United 6 Jamie Vardy (+1) Leicester City 7 Alexandre Lacazette (-1) Arsenal 8 Shinji Okazaki (New!) Leicester City 9 Wilfried Zaha (New!) Crystal Palace 10 Wayne Rooney (New!) Everton

