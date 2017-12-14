EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 17

Consecutive double gameweeks? Premier League, you spoil us!

With plenty of football to shape the landscape of these rankings, don't be surprised to see some big moves up and down across the different positions. The left-back play was particularly strong, as were the attacking-midfield and winger efforts, but the centre-backs left an awful lot to be desired.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Ederson of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on December 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea wasn't able to produce another Arsenal-esque performance to steal Manchester United a win in the derby, but he did excel against AFC Bournemouth midweek and was crucial to their three-point haul.

Ederson Moraes made spectacular saves in both of his games as his great season continued, but there's still a hefty gap between the top two at this stage.

Kasper Schmeichel kept no clean sheets in gameweeks 16 and 17, but his distribution against Southampton led directly to goals.

           

Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

Biggest fall: Thibaut Courtois (-1)

Top 10 Goalkeepers
RankPlayerClub
1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
2Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
3Nick Pope (Stay)Burnley
4Kasper Schmeichel (+1)Leicester City
5Thibaut Courtois (-1)Chelsea
6Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)
Swansea City
7Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
8Asmir Begovic (+1)
AFC Bournemouth
9Petr Cech (New!)Arsenal
10Hugo Lloris (New!)Tottenham

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

Huddersfield Town's English midfielder Tom Ince (L) tackles Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses during the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

We welcome Victor Moses back this week, as he's now begun racking up the games post-injury. He was pretty solid against Huddersfield Town, is largely immune from the West Ham United debacle given he didn't start and was fantastic the week before against Newcastle United.

Cedric Soares had a nightmare against Leicester City midweek, so he falls, while his opposite number for the evening, Danny Simpson, rises one.

                        

Biggest rise: Danny Simpson (+1)

Biggest fall: Cedric Soares (-2)

Top 10 RBs/RWBs
RankPlayerClub
1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
3Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
4Kiko Femenia (Stay)Watford
5Matthew Lowton (Stay)Burnley
6Victor Moses (New!)Chelsea
7Kieran Trippier (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
8Cedric Soares (-2)Southampton
9Danny Simpson (+1)
Leicester City
10Hector Bellerin (-1)Arsenal

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Fabian Delph of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on December 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alberto Moreno picked a bad week to get injured, as a slew of strong left-back performances from around the league have resulted in him dropping three spots.

Most notable of these was Fabian Delph's, who was held at fault for the goal conceded in the Manchester derby by some, but really that was Nicolas Otamendi's faux-pas, and there's little he could do to adjust in such a short time. 

Ryan Bertrand got through an immense amount of running against Arsenal and assisted against Leicester City (sort of) so holds rank, while Marcos Alonso, Stephen Ward and Christian Fuchs all impressed, too.

              

Biggest rise: Fabian Delph (+2)

Biggest fall: Alberto Moreno (-3)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs
RankPlayerClub
1Fabian Delph (+2)Manchester City
2Ashley Young (-1)Manchester United
3Sead Kolasinac (-1)Arsenal
4Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton
5Ben Davies (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
6Stephen Ward (+1)Burnley
7Marcos Alonso (+1)Chelsea
8Alberto Moreno (-3)Liverpool
9Christian Fuchs (+1)Leicester City
10Charlie Daniels (-1)AFC Bournemouth

Centre-Backs

LONDON,ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Chelsea (27) Andreas Christensen during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Chelsea FC and Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on December 5, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. 'n( Photo by Sebastian Frej / MB Media
MB Media/Getty Images

This week we lose Eric Bailly due to a lack of games, so a spot in the top five has opened up. Andreas Christensen swoops in graciously and nabs it; he wasn't fantastic against West Ham, but he did well against Huddersfield and benefits from a number of bad showings from others.

Nacho Monreal was complicit in an incredibly error-prone Arsenal defence for two straight games, while Christian Kabasele made some rash moves and Christopher Schindler struggled. This results in the likes of Harry Maguire soaring and Chris Smalling entering at a high point.

The weekly task of how to gauge Otamendi's performance—complete with errors and goals once againwas typically difficult.

            

Biggest rise: Harry Maguire (+6)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

Top 20 CBs
RankPlayerClub
1Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
2John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
3James Tarkowski (Stay)Burnley
4Andreas Christensen (+2)Chelsea
5Ben Mee (Stay)Burnley
6Phil Jones (+1)Manchester United
7Nicolas Otamendi (+4)Manchester City
8Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
9Jamaal Lascelles (+1)Newcastle United
10Antonio Rudiger (+2)Chelsea
11Nacho Monreal (-3)Arsenal
12Harry Maguire (+6)Leicester City
13Christian Kabasele (Stay)Watford
14Chris Smalling (New!)Manchester United
15Davinson Sanchez (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
16Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
17Kurt Zouma (+2)
Stoke City
18Christopher Schindler (-3)Huddersfield Town
19Lewis Dunk (-3)Brighton & Hove Albion
20Wes Morgan (New!)Leicester City

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 13: David Silva of Manchester City shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Swansea City and Manchester City at Liberty Stadium on December 13, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty
Michael Steele/Getty Images

This season we've been classing Kevin De Bruyne as slightly more attacking than David Silva, thus they're in different sections, and to be frank, that's saved us a mighty headache of ranking one above the other each week.

But these past five days, it's felt like Silva has overtaken De Bruyne in the overall Player of the Season stakes. He's getting into the box more than ever, scoring more frequently than ever and is the clear heartbeat of an incredible team right now.

Further down, Paul Pogba exits having not played enough games, meaning Philippe Coutinho (average) and Aaron Ramsey (injured) are fortunate to shift upwards, while Harry Winks re-enters, Wilfred Ndidi joins us, and Mikel Merino's return to the pitch paves his path north.

             

Biggest rise: Mikel Merino (+6)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

Top 20 DMs/CMs
RankPlayerClub
1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
2N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
3Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
4Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
5Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
6Philippe Coutinho (+1)Liverpool
7Aaron Ramsey (+1)Arsenal
8Jack Cork (+2)Burnley
9Steven Defour (+2)Burnley
10Cesc Fabregas (-1)Chelsea
11Vicente Iborra (Stay)Leicester City
12Mikel Merino (+6)Newcastle United
13Harry Winks (New!)Tottenham Hotspur
14Eric Dier (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
15Mario Lemina (-2)Southampton
16Wilfred Ndidi (New!)Leicester City
17Tom Cleverley (-3)Watford
18Tiemoue Bakayoko (+1)Chelsea
19Georginio Wijnaldum (-3)Liverpool
20Aaron Mooy (Stay)Huddersfield Town

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with Christian Fuchs of Leicester City and Ben Chilwell of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Southampton and Leicester Ci
Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Plenty of talking points here.

  • No change in the top five, but into sixth is the mercurial Riyad Mahrez, who is in stunning form.
  • Christian Eriksen is having a mini-renaissance; Sadio Mane is trending the opposite way.
  • Heung-Min Son had an extremely effective week and is finding his feet. He jumps in at 12th.
  • JB Gudmundsson is quietly excelling. If he continues in this vein, Burnley won't miss Robbie Brady so much.
  • Demarai Gray is on fire.
  • Alexis Sanchez may have delivered an assist against Southampton, but that aside, he's done little other than give the ball away for the last two weeks. It's frustrating to watch.

                

Biggest rise: Multiple (+5)

Biggest fall: Alexis Sanchez (-9)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers
RankPlayerClub
1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
Manchester City
2Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
3Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
4Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
5Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
6Riyad Mahrez (+5)Leicester City
7Richarlison (Stay)Watford
8Christian Eriksen (+2)Tottenham Hotspur
9Marcus Rashford (+3)Manchester United
10Sadio Mane (-4)Liverpool
11Anthony Martial (-2)Manchester United
12Heung-Min Son (New!)Tottenham Hotspur
13JB Gudmundsson (+5)Burnley
14Demarai Gray (New!)Leicester City
15Marc Albrighton (+4)Leicester City
16Mesut Ozil (-2)Arsenal
17Alexis Sanchez (-9)Arsenal
18Pascal Gross (-2)Brighton & Hove Albion
19Anthony Knockaert (-5)Brighton & Hove Albion
20Xherdan Shaqiri (-4)Stoke City

Strikers

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur shoots as Jack Butland of Stoke City attempts to save during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at Wembley Stadium on December 9, 2017 in London, England. (Phot
Steve Bardens/Getty Images

As usual, there's a new No. 1, as Harry Kane reclaims the throne following his brace at the weekend. He played pretty well on Wednesday, too, striking the post and causing issues.

It was incredibly hard to order second to fifththere's a valid argument for them to be in any position, in truth. Romelu Lukaku netted against AFC Bournemouth but moves down, and that's mostly to do with his anonymous performance in the Manchester derby.

Three new entries prop up the top seven. Wayne Rooney is one goal away from double figures this season!

                   

Biggest rise: Sergio Aguero (+3)

Biggest fall: Alvaro Morata (-3)

Top 10 Strikers
RankPlayerClub
1Harry Kane (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
2Sergio Aguero (+3)Manchester City
3Gabriel Jesus (Stay)Manchester City
4Alvaro Morata (-3)Chelsea
5Romelu Lukaku (-1)Manchester United
6Jamie Vardy (+1)Leicester City
7Alexandre Lacazette (-1)Arsenal
8Shinji Okazaki (New!)Leicester City
9Wilfried Zaha (New!)Crystal Palace
10Wayne Rooney (New!)Everton

                                           

