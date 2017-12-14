Zinedine Zidane Backs Karim Benzema, Says He Won't Ask to Sign a Striker

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed he will not ask to sign a striker in the January transfer window despite Karim Benzema's ongoing struggles.

The French forward had another difficult game for Los Blancos on Wednesday as they scraped past UAE outfit Al Jazira in the FIFA Club World Cup.

But Zidane gave his backing to his French No. 9 after the clash, per Marca:

"[Benzema] has been very good, and I will not ask for a striker. Everyone can have their opinion, he had a good game. The team have created chances, and I'm disappointed for him because the ball didn't want to go in. We have to think about our recovery. I'm happy with how everyone played."

Real were forced to come from behind against Al Jazira after going 1-0 down in the first half despite dominating the play.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale netted to see Real through to Saturday's final against Gremio, but Benzema failed to score for the third game in succession.

The France international has netted just twice in 11 La Liga games so far this term and, unlike Ronaldo, has yet to turn his early-season form around.

As a result Real have been linked with numerous forwards, including RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Krasnodar's Fyodor Smolov, per Marca.

Real need Benzema to rediscover his scoring touch if they are to close the eight-point gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

They could also do with an in-form Benzema for their last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in February.

Zidane has faith in his main striker's ability to turn his form around but questions will be asked if Benzema continues to fail in front of goal and Real's manager does not bring in cover in January.