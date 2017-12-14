Jurgen Klopp Bemoans Refereeing Decisions After West Brom Stalemate

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was left to bemoan refereeing decisions after Dominic Solanke had his first goal for Liverpool disallowed for handball in their 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Per Sky Sports' Gerard Brand, he said: "A lot of things around ref decisions feel not good for us in the moment, to be honest."

He added: "I told the ref after the game, three minutes [added on] in a game like this where there are six changes, time played from the first second from the opponent, and he said it was right."

It was a disappointing performance from the Reds as they were stifled by their visitors despite fielding all four of Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool nevertheless had several chances to score and had the ball in the back of the net in the 82nd minute when Solanke bundled in Joe Gomez's cross, which flicked up onto his chest and then arm after Ahmed Hegazi got a touch to it.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Referee Paul Tierney initially allowed the goal before his assistant overruled the decision, having deemed it a deliberate attempt to handle the ball.

Klopp was asked for his thoughts on the incident:

"It was not on purpose. So if there was a handball it just happened, and so obviously the linesman or whoever thought he saw it 100 per cent.

"And look, there will be a lot of points on the one side saying it was the right decision, and some on the other side, and we will not get it back, so for sure we cannot change it."

Baggies counterpart Alan Pardew naturally disagreed with Klopp on the decision, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

According to the laws of the game, courtesy of the Football Association's official website, "Handling the ball involves a deliberate act," which Solanke's did not appear to be.

Football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Jack Sear agreed with Klopp's assessment of the disallowed goal and the officiating of the match in general:

Klopp also took issue with the refereeing of Sunday's Merseyside derby after his side drew 1-1 with Everton after Dejan Lovren was penalised for a push on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, after requesting a show of hands from the journalists present at his post-match press conference, the German was surprised to see the majority of the reporters disagreed with him regarding the penalty.

The manager also criticised Liverpool's performance on Wednesday, though he nevertheless believed they were unlucky:

"For me the first half looked a little bit stiff, passing was not as good as we can do, movement, timing for movements was not as good as usual, and we didn't speed up in the moments we had to. We weren't patient enough in other moments.

"[The] Second half was better, we changed the system a few times, and had the chances again, scored a disallowed goal, so a night like this when a team defends like this you need either an early goal or a bit of luck, and we had absolutely nil luck! That's for sure, and now we have to accept the result."

The team were disappointing, particularly by their recent standards, with the midfield looking flat and the front four lacking their usual incision and flow in the final third.

However, while Liverpool perhaps were somewhat unfortunate in relation to the big refereeing decision in the match, it would have been far less of an issue had they performed to their capability or at least taken the chances they did have, with Salah and Firmino guilty of wasting opportunities they would usually convert.

The Reds face away trips to Bournemouth and Arsenal in their next two outings—refereeing decisions can undoubtedly have an impact on those results, but how they play will be much more important.