Manny Machado Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest from White Sox

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly been "the most aggressive suitor" for Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, as trade discussions have ramped up at Major League Baseball's winter meetings, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale confirmed Wednesday evening that the White Sox "have made strong bid" for Machado's services.

However, Rosenthal cautioned there is currently "no indication that a deal is close, or that Orioles owner Peter Angelos would give final approval to a trade of his team's best player."

As far as compensation is concerned, Rosenthal reported the White Sox have shown an inclination to part with either right-handed pitching prospect Michael Kopech or 2017 call-up Lucas Giolito but are reluctant to package the two together.

According to MLB.com, Kopech is the second-ranked prospect in Chicago's farm system and 10th-ranked prospect overall on MLB's Top 100 list.

The Orioles, according to Rosenthal, are known to be targeting "two young, controllable starting pitchers" in any deal.

If the White Sox were able to finalize a deal with the Orioles, Rosenthal added they would like to ink Machado to a new long-term contract since the hot corner patrolman is currently scheduled to become a free agent in 2018.

One other scenario, according to Rosenthal, could see the White Sox "flip Machado to another club—most likely the New York Yankees—and secure additional prospects."

MLB.com's Brittany Ghiroli first reported Wednesday that the Orioles were making "good progress" on a potential Machado deal, with more than five teams involved in trade discussions.

As things stand, Rosenthal noted the White Sox, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals have all expressed interest in the 25-year-old.

A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner, Machado ranks eighth among all players with 105 home runs since the start of the 2015 season.

In 2017, Machado slashed .259/.310/.471 with 33 homers, 95 RBI and 33 doubles.