Aaron Rodgers 'Not Coming Back to Save' Packers in Return from Collarbone Injury

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers is trying to temper expectations about his return to the field after two months on the sidelines.

"Hopefully, it gives a lift to some of the guys, but I'm not coming back to save this team," the Packers quarterback said Wednesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I'm coming back to play quarterback the way I know how to play it. Hopefully, we all raise the level of our play collectively and find a way to win these three games."

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Week 6 and has been on injured reserve since, finally eligible to come off in Week 15. He announced on his Instagram page Tuesday night that he was medically cleared to return to the field.

The Packers had struggled with Rodgers unavailable, losing four of five games after a 4-1 start. However, Brett Hundley led the team to back-to-back overtime victories over the past two weeks to keep the squad alive for the postseason.

With a 7-6 record and just one game out of a playoff spot, the Packers are suddenly extremely dangerous with three weeks remaining in the regular season. The team's odds to win the Super Bowl increased from 33-1 to 18-1 over the past week, per OddsShark.

Still, Rodgers knows there could be some rust involved.

"I feel confident I will be able to go out there and play the way I've always played," he explained, "but I've been off for seven games and been out for a while."

The Packers will go on the road to take on the 9-4 Carolina Panthers Sunday.