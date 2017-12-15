Las Vegas Bowl 2017: Oregon vs. Boise State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The 2017 Las Vegas Bowl will bring together two of the great teams from the early 2010's in the Oregon Ducks and the Boise State Broncos.

If this seems like a familiar matchup, that's because it is. In 2008 and 2009, the two schools faced off in an entertaining home-and-home that ended infamously with Oregon running back LeGarrete Blount punching Boise State defensive lineman Byron Hout after a 19-8 Broncos win.

It was the culmination of a 2-0 record for the Broncos in the mini-series, and both teams were involved in the BCS picture on an annual basis.

Now, both programs find themselves just outside of that conversation. Boise State is the perennial favorite in the Mountain West Conference but hasn't finished in the Top 25 since Bryan Harsin's first year as head coach in 2014.

Meanwhile, Oregon stumbled to a 7-5 season that was marred with injuries, adding to a 20-17 record over the last three years. A win for either program would be progress in their individual quests to capture the glory of their recent runs to prominence.

The result should be an intriguing matchup that's worth tuning into on the opening day of College Football's bowl season.

Odds via OddsShark.

Date: December 16, 2017

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds: Oregon -7.5

How Oregon Can Win

The case for Oregon begins with a healthy Justin Herbert. The quarterback has made all the difference when he's been on the field for the Ducks this season.

Oregon is 6-1 with him in the lineup, averaging 52 points per game. Without him, the Ducks are 1-4 and average 15. That's at a macro level, and the individual stats are just as staggering. The sophomore quarterback has 13 touchdowns to three interceptions.

Backups Braxton Burmeister and Taylor Alie have combined for two touchdowns to seven interceptions in relief.

An Oregon team with Herbert in the lineup all season isn't likely to play in this bowl, which means the Ducks could be playing in a bowl spot that doesn't truly reflect their talent.

The Ducks will be forced to play without its head coach, as Willie Taggart is off to Florida State after just two years. However, naming assistant Mario Cristobal as the new head coach should bring some continuity to the preparation for this game.

On defense, the Ducks haven't been bad this season. They rank 25th overall in yards allowed per pass attempt, while they are 27th in rushing yards allowed per carry. That should be enough to keep a strong Boise State offense from having too much success.

How Boise State Can Win

If Boise State is going to win, it's going to be on the strength of its defense. The Broncos have their typical offensive efficiency, but they are stingy on defense as well.

The Broncos are 19th in yards allowed per passing attempt while ranking 20th in yards allowed per carry. In short, they are a well-balanced bunch that have held teams to just 22.5 points per game.

Even though Oregon has its quarterback in the lineup again, the Ducks offense still might not be at full strength. According to Matt Prehm of 247Sports, Cristobal is still discussing with running back Royce Freeman and offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby on whether they will play in the game or sit out in preparation for the NFL draft.

"We will be having more extensive discussions sometime tonight or tomorrow," said Cristobal regarding their decision. "The advice is always honesty."

Losing Freeman in particular would be a big blow for Oregon. As Pro Football Focus noted, the running back has been instant offense for the Ducks this season:

If the Ducks are without their best offensive lineman and their explosive running back, the already strong Boise State defense will have an even better shot at shutting down the Ducks offense.

Prediction

Boise State has put together a great season, once again winning the Mountain West, but bowl games are all about motivation and how well a team is capable of playing.

Oregon has the motivation. With Taggart heading to Tallahassee, the Ducks should be ready to rally around their new coach in charge since the program hired within. After a rough season, winning a bowl game can be a positive note to get momentum for next season.

Then there's the highs this team has seen when Herbert is the trigger man. The Boise State defense will pose a challenge, but this is his opportunity to officially get his name on some Heisman watchlists heading into next season.

Expect him to do just that as he leads the Ducks to a strong finish to the season.

Prediction: Oregon 42, Boise State 31