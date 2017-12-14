Week 15 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are in a position where they can't afford to make any mistakes.

With three games left in the regular season and head coach Jim Caldwell's team on the outside of the playoff structure and looking in, that means there is no margin for error in a home game against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions are trailing the sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons by a game, but the margin is greater than that since the Falcons defeated Detroit in a head-to-head matchup earlier this year. If the Lions are going to make the playoffs, they will likely need to go 3-0 and get some help.

The only thing they can worry about this week is beating an undermanned Bears team. The Lions should have a big advantage on offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. The Lions have the ability to score quickly.

The Bears are hoping that Mitchell Trubisky can gain the command of the offense that he needs to play consistently and strike quickly. Trubisky has been an up-and-down performer in his rookie year, although he seems to be making some improvement.

The Bears also have a powerful running back in Jordan Howard, who is not going down after the first hit. The Lions are 5.5-point favorites over the Bears, according to OddsShark, and Detroit should be able to control the game if it can get off to an early lead.

The Bears simply don't have the offensive talent to engage in a come-from-behind effort at this point. Look for the Lions to gain an early lead and cover the spread.

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints

The Jets had gained a reputation of being overachievers this season with Josh McCown at quarterback. While that did not make them playoff contenders, they won respect and a few games when they were able to take advantage of opponents' mistakes.

McCown (hand) is not going to play in the Week 15 game against the Saints. That means the Jets will go on the road and try to compete with an angry New Orleans team. That assignment would be difficult enough, but it seems almost impossible with unproven Bryce Petty at quarterback.

The oddsmakers see Drew Brees at quarterback, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara at running back and an improved New Orleans defense and have made the Saints a 16-point favorite.

That's a huge number, but the Jets have little firepower at this time.

Meanwhile, the Saints have a tiebreaker edge on the Carolina Panthers, and that's why they are in first place in the NFC South.

However, Brees and the Saints are not assured of anything at this point, and they can't let a game they have to win get away from them. The Saints lost to the Falcons in Week 14.

The Saints have come too far this season to let a game get away that could have such a huge influence on their postseason chances.

The Jets will look at that spread and feel insulted. They will come with a great effort, but they just don't have the capabilities of staying in touch. This game will get away from them in the second half and they will fail to cover the spread.

Take the Saints and lay the points.

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Prop Bet

Let's look at the Saturday afternoon game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears for our prop bet.

Handicappers have a chance to make a wager on the first touchdown scorer in the game between the struggling Bears and a Lions team that can't afford to lose if it wants to have any chance at making the playoffs.

The Lions beat the Bears in Chicago, and now they get them at Ford Field. We expect Detroit to have a strong offensive game, and that includes scoring the first touchdown of the game.

OddsChecker has Chicago's Howard at 7-1, along with Detroit's Jones and running back Theo Riddick at the same odds. Tate is listed a 8-1, but we are interested in tight end Eric Ebron, who is listed at 12-1.

Ebron caught 10 passes for 94 yards last week against Tampa Bay, and he is becoming one of Stafford's best options.

Take Ebron at 12-1 to score the first touchdown.