WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 13

Credit: WWE.com

For Adam Cole to make good on his promise and take one step closer to the NXT Championship, he would have to get past the enigmatic Aleister Black in the main event of the first-ever USA Network broadcast of NXT.

The winner of the bout would join Johnny Gargano and two others in a Fatal 4-Way match in two weeks to determine which Superstar would advance to the next TakeOver to challenge Andrade "Cien" Almas for the title.

El Idolo was in action himself, battling a young but hungry Fabian Aichner in an explosive first bout.

Sprinkle in the predictable rage and fury of The Authors of Pain, and you had another quality broadcast for fans—both longtime and new—to sink their teeth into.