WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 13

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 13December 14, 2017
For Adam Cole to make good on his promise and take one step closer to the NXT Championship, he would have to get past the enigmatic Aleister Black in the main event of the first-ever USA Network broadcast of NXT.
The winner of the bout would join Johnny Gargano and two others in a Fatal 4-Way match in two weeks to determine which Superstar would advance to the next TakeOver to challenge Andrade "Cien" Almas for the title.
El Idolo was in action himself, battling a young but hungry Fabian Aichner in an explosive first bout.
Sprinkle in the predictable rage and fury of The Authors of Pain, and you had another quality broadcast for fans—both longtime and new—to sink their teeth into.
Fabian Aichner vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas (with Zelina Vega)
Fabian Aichner threatened to spoil Andrade "Cien" Almas' first match since winning the NXT Championship at TakeOver: WarGames, catching the Mexican Superstar with a backbreaker and following up with an impressive springboard DDT.
A frustrated Almas unloaded on Aichner, punishing him by sending him into the steel steps.
Recognizing he does not get paid by the hour, title or no title, Almas delivered the devastating hammerlock DDT to pick up the surprisingly hard-fought victory.
Result
Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Fabian Aichner
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was the perfect kickoff to the show as NXT introduced the USA Network audience to its champion while also highlighting Aichner, who impressed in the early moments of the match.
Almas won clean and decisively while showcasing an aggression and no-nonsense approach fans are only now familiarizing themselves with.
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Authors of Pain
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch may be two of the toughest men on the NXT roster but even they were no match for former tag team champions The Authors of Pain, who meant business as they took to the squared circle for their latest televised demolition.
Neither Burch nor Lorcan could gain the upper hand for their team, and their shot at an upset ended when Akam and Rezar delivered stereo Death Valley Drivers into the corner.
From there, the former champions put an end to their intense opposition with The Last Chapter.
Result
The Authors of Pain defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
Grade
B+
Analysis
We had not seen The Authors of Pain on NXT television since their showing inside WarGames, but the dominant duo demolished Lorcan and Burch here—treating the respected duos like jobbers as they bowled over them en route to victory.
Like Almas in the opener, The Authors of Pain are cornerstones of the brand. They have been prominently featured for the better part of the last year and showcasing them on the first cable television broadcast of NXT was the right call.
That they were presented as positively and dominantly as the were only helps matters.
No. 1 Contender Match Qualifier: Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole
The big draw for this week's show was the showdown between Aleister Black and Adam Cole to decide which Superstar would advance to the upcoming Fatal 4-Way match to determine a No. 1 contender.
With Undisputed Era teammates Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish banned from ringside by NXT general manager William Regal, Cole was forced to go it alone.
The former Ring of Honor standout controlled a portion of the match, working a crossface on Black. His dominance was short-lived, though, as the tattooed enigma fought his way back into the match.
Cole, ever vocal throughout the bout, found himself on the receiving end of a high knee by his opponent. When he ran his mouth one last time, he was silenced with Black Mass as the surging babyface picked up his most definitive victory to date.
Result
Aleister Black defeated Adam Cole
Grade
A
Analysis
There will be some who argue that broadcasting Cole's first singles loss in NXT is probably a mistake, but in reality it solidifies preconceptions that the arrogant star needs O'Reilly and Fish to back him up, just like so many great heels before him.
The running story throughout the match was Cole's trash-talking and how it ultimately wound up costing him dearly. It was a smart booking, and despite the loss, he got to come out of it suggesting Black never would have won had his cohorts not been unjustly barred from the ringside area.
Black continues to roll and is a prime contender to challenge Almas for the title in Philadelphia if he can get past the Fatal 4-Way match in two weeks.