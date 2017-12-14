Antonio Brown on the Cusp of Tying Another NFL Record

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout Antonio Brown enters Week 14 against the New England Patriots having amassed 9,886 receiving yards over the course of his seven-plus year career in the NFL.

Should he record 114 receiving yards during Sunday's tilt, Brown would tie Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson for the fewest games required (115) to surpass 10,000 receiving yards, per NFL Communications. Johnson accumulated 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns on 731 receptions over nine seasons before calling it quits after the 2015 season.

A sixth-round selection in the 2010 NFL draft, Brown was a relative unknown as a rookie. Although he played in nine games during his rookie campaign, he only recorded 16 catches for 167 yards while playing behind Mike Wallace, Hines Ward, Antwaan Randle El and Emmanuel Sanders. While he broke out during his second campaign with the Steelers, Brown only started three of those contests.

Since emerging on to the scene, Brown has racked up four seasons of at least 100 grabs and needs just one more this season to make it five straight. He's also led the league in receptions on two different occasions and leads the NFL in 2017 after 15 weeks. Brown has also topped the league in receiving yardage once (leads 2017 as well) and has earned five Pro Bowl nominations and three All-Pro nods.

Still just 29 years old, Brown still has plenty of runs remaining ahead of him before hanging up the cleats. On his current pace, he could finish his career as one of the league's all-time leaders in the category. Brown ranks 48th on the all-time list, but he would surpass both Wes Welker and Eric Moulds if he were to reach 10,000, per Pro Football Reference.

The Steelers' matchup versus the Patriots also has big implications for the playoffs, with the winner of the contest having an inside track at the first seed in the AFC. Brown could have a lot to say about that and has a chance at a personal accolade along the way.