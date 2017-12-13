Carson Wentz Tweets After Undergoing Knee Surgery on Torn ACL

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz let fans know "the comeback officially begins now" Wednesday, when he tweeted following surgery for his torn ACL:

The Eagles announced they placed Wentz on injured reserve Tuesday after the signal-caller suffered the injury during a scramble in Sunday's 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. He remained in the game in the immediate aftermath and threw a touchdown to Alshon Jeffery, but he will not play again this season.

This wasn't the first time Wentz tweeted following the injury. On Monday, he expressed his confidence in quarterback Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to the win following his exit:

While Wentz is positive Foles can keep Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII hopes alive, his injury was a devastating blow for the NFC East leaders. The second-year pro was firmly in the MVP race with 3,296 passing yards and 33 touchdowns before the setback, and he had the Eagles at 11-2 and primed to challenge for their first playoff win since the 2008 season.

Foles will need to make that happen now.

The Arizona product thrived in 2013 for the Eagles with 27 touchdown passes and just two interceptions, but he failed to replicate that production the following years. He combined for 20 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 2014 and 2015 for the Eagles and the then-St. Louis Rams and appeared in only three games in 2016 for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He will have the opportunity to ease into things against a winnable slate, considering the Eagles face the 2-11 New York Giants and 6-7 Oakland Raiders in Weeks 15 and 16, but it will be difficult for Foles to match Wentz's impact moving forward.