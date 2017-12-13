Luc Robitaille's Wife Stacia: Donald Trump Was 'Aggressive' with Me in Elevator

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

FILE - In this June 23, 2013, file photo, former NHL Player Luc Robitaille and his wife Stacia Robitaille attend Echoes Of Hope's 3rd Annual Luc Robitaille Celebrity Charity Poker Tournament in Los Angeles. The wife of Hall of Fame hockey player Luc Robitaille has tweeted about an encounter with Donald Trump more than two decades ago in an elevator at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
Paul A. Hebert/Associated Press

Stacia Robitaille, the wife of Hall of Fame winger Luc Robitaille, tweeted Monday night that President Donald Trump was once "aggressive" toward her during an encounter in an elevator at Madison Square Garden.

"He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him," Robitaille wrote. "I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn't make as much money as him."

Luc Robitaille, who spent 19 years in the NHL, played for the New York Rangers between 1995-97.

On Wednesday, Stacia penned a follow-up message directed at those who attempted to downplay or discredit her experience:

Robitaille's story surfaced the same day several women repeated allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump that were first disclosed during his bid for the White House in 2016.

According to the New York Times' Michael D. Shear, the women are "betting that recently aggressive attitudes against harassment will give their stories new life and demanding that Congress investigate the president's actions."

