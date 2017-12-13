Luc Robitaille's Wife Stacia: Donald Trump Was 'Aggressive' with Me in Elevator

Paul A. Hebert/Associated Press

Stacia Robitaille, the wife of Hall of Fame winger Luc Robitaille, tweeted Monday night that President Donald Trump was once "aggressive" toward her during an encounter in an elevator at Madison Square Garden.

"He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him," Robitaille wrote. "I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn't make as much money as him."

Luc Robitaille, who spent 19 years in the NHL, played for the New York Rangers between 1995-97.

On Wednesday, Stacia penned a follow-up message directed at those who attempted to downplay or discredit her experience:

Robitaille's story surfaced the same day several women repeated allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump that were first disclosed during his bid for the White House in 2016.

According to the New York Times' Michael D. Shear, the women are "betting that recently aggressive attitudes against harassment will give their stories new life and demanding that Congress investigate the president's actions."