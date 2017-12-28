Dave Gettleman Hired as Giants GM After Jerry Reese Firing

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Giants have hired former Carolina Panthers architect Dave Gettleman as their new general manager following Jerry Reese's ouster on Dec. 4.

The Giants announced Gettleman's hiring on Thursday with a joint statement from team president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch:

"Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a General Manager and a proven track record. Dave's experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency."

Kevin Abrams is expected to remain with the Giants as assistant GM, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Gettleman, 66, was long considered the favorite for the vacant position.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted in early December, Giants ownership "almost always hire[s] individuals with ties to the organization," and that fact boosted Gettleman's candidacy since he worked in the team's front office between 1998-2012, largely as the pro personnel director.

Following a decade-and-a-half with Big Blue, Gettleman spent four seasons as Carolina's general manager.

During that stretch, Gettleman helped propel the Panthers to three straight postseason appearances, including a 15-1 finish in 2015 that included an NFC championship.

However, the Panthers pulled a stunner in July when they fired Gettleman as the team ramped up preparations for the 2017 season.

According to the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Scott Fowler, Gettleman was ultimately jettisoned because his "brusque management style—which had made him unpopular with some Carolina players from his earliest days as GM—had begun to wear thin throughout the organization."

Furthermore, Gettleman reportedly irked owner Jerry Richardson based on the way he handled contract negotiations with several players, including linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen.

There was also the matter of Gettleman's decision to rescind cornerback Josh Norman's franchise tag in April 2016—a move that understandably raised eyebrows.

Now back with the Giants, Gettleman will have several big decisions to make during his first few months on the job.

First and foremost, he'll have to hire a new head coach. And according to Rapoport, "Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will get a serious look because of his reputation and their history."

Once Gettleman has settled on a replacement for Ben McAdoo, he will have to mull over Eli Manning's future with the team as the twilight of the quarterback's career sets in. It should be noted that owner John Mara has endorsed Manning's return—although he stopped short of guaranteeing the club wouldn't cut or trade him, according to Newsday's Bob Glauber.

A slightly less pressing matter will be a contract extension for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.—who will be entering the final year of his deal in 2018.

Combine those to-dos with crucial decisions that have to be made in April's draft, and Gettleman should have his hands full as he transitions to the new gig.