Premier League Results Week 17: Wednesday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero both boosted their chances in the top scorer's race during Week 17 of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

The former scored the only goal in Manchester United's win over Bournemouth, and the latter found the net once in Manchester City's easy victory against Swansea City. The Citizens made history in the process:

Elsewhere, both Arsenal and Liverpool failed to score in their outings, and Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0. Here are Wednesday's full results:

Swansea 0-4 Manchester City

Newcastle 0-1 Everton

Southampton 1-4 Leicester

Liverpool 0-0 WBA

Spurs 2-0 Brighton

West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal

Manchester United 1-0 Bournemouth

Here are the team point totals. For the full table and the Premier League's top scorers, visit WhoScored.com:

Manchester City, 49

Manchester United, 38

Chelsea, 35

Spurs, 31

Liverpool, 31

Burnley, 31

Arsenal, 30

Leicester, 26

Watford, 22

Everton, 22

Southampton, 18

Huddersfield, 18

Brighton, 17

Bournemouth, 16

Stoke, 16

Newcastle, 15

WBA, 14

Crystal Palace, 14

West Ham, 14

Swansea, 12

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah remains the leading scorer with 13 goals, ahead of Harry Kane of Spurs, with 12. Aguero has 10, ahead of Lukaku, Alvaro Morata of Chelsea, Raheem Sterling of City and Wayne Rooney of Everton, all on nine.

Recap

Lukaku picked a good time to end his scoreless run in the Premier League, nailing a header after a great assist from Juan Mata after 25 minutes in the difficult win over Bournemouth.

The Belgian hadn't found the net in the Premier League since November 18 and didn't celebrate after his goal, possibly in response to the criticism he has faced of late.

Conditions at Old Trafford were very difficult on Wednesday due to the adverse weather, and per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, it was anything but an easy win:

Rivals City had it a lot easier in Wales, where Aguero, David Silva―twice―and Kevin De Bruyne were all on point in a routine 4-0 win.

Swansea City are the Premier League's last-placed team for a reason, and it showed against City, who were rarely troubled in midfield.

Per Jason Burt of the Telegraph, the Citizens took the controversy surrounding the post-match tussle with rivals Manchester City and ran with it:

As reported by Sky Sports, City and United players fought after the Sky Blues' derby win because the visitors apparently celebrated too loudly.

Tottenham's win saw the team leap past Arsenal and move level with Liverpool on points. Son Heung-min and Serge Aurier took care of the scoring.