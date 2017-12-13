Juventus Transfer News: Jerome Boateng Won't Shut Door Amid Serie A Rumours

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has refused to rule out a potential move abroad in the future as Italian powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Boateng spent a sole season of his professional career outside of Germany after signing with Manchester City in 2010, but he recently gave German newspaper Bild the impression he'd be willing to move again (h/t Calciomercato.com): "Future with Bayern Munich? To play in a foreign league has always been on my mind. It will depend [on] the situation but let's see."

The 29-year-old's one year at the Etihad Stadium is to date his only professional experience playing outside the Bundesliga, and he's now among Bayern's senior members as he enjoys his seventh season at the Allianz Arena.

As one of the old guard, however, there is pressure to ensure high standards are always maintained, and he expressed anger with the team's display after a 2-1 win at Anderlecht in November, via Goal:

Juve are bound to still be reeling from Leonardo Bonucci's sale to AC Milan in the summer. The Italy talisman was a crucial figure at the J Stadium in a team that's traditionally been so reliant upon its defence while amassing a dominant streak in Italian football recently.

The Old Lady brought in Benedikt Howedes on loan from Schalke and have an option to make his transfer permanent in the summer should they desire, although it's too early to know if they'll complete the deal.

Inter have a very capable centre-back pairing of their own in Joao Miranda and Milan Skriniar, one of Serie A's hottest rising talents, but there's reason to argue Boateng could replace either of those players.

The Italian top flight renowned for placing a heavy emphasis on the power of its defences, and the Guardian's Paolo Bandini recently put into words just how important the backline is to silverware prospects:

While Boateng may be open to the idea of one day leaving Bavaria, that doesn't account for just how vehemently Bayern would likely campaign against the centre-back leaving their shores in the near future.

Not only do Die Roten have at their disposal one of the toughest central defenders in Europe, but it's Boateng's finer nuances, such as his passing, that make him stand out from the bunch, per the Bundesliga's Alex Chaffer:

In the event Boateng were to leave the Allianz Arena, there's no guarantee Italy's titans would be able to contend with Europe's other big spenders to win the battle for his signature.

The 2014 World Cup winner's current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, giving Bayern some time before they need to worry about Boateng quenching his thirst for travel once again.