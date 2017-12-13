Roger Goodell Talks Sexual Harassment Allegations in NFL, Jerry Jones Feud

LM Otero/Associated Press

Roger Goodell will remain the league's NFL commissioner, but with the job comes several tough questions he attempted to answer Wednesday.

One pressing issue is the recent sexual harassment suit against current and former NFL Network employees like Marshall Faulk, Donovan McNabb and others, detailed by Jordyn Holman and Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg.

Goodell explained Wednesday the league takes the allegations seriously and there is an ongoing investigation into the incidents, per Jim Trotter of ESPN.

Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor have been suspended during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Goodell also had to answer questions about Jerry Jones' attempt to hold up his recent extension.

"Do I look like I take it personally?" the commissioner asked reporters, per Joe Trahan of WFAA.

According to Seth Wickersham of ESPN, the Cowboys owner attempted to table Goodell's contract talks for six months, but the commissioner ended up signing a new five-year deal worth a reported $200 million anyway.

Still, Goodell doesn't believe there will be any lasting problems.

"My relationship with Jerry [Jones] has always been great," he said Wednesday, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. "We don't always agree."

The two have battled over player discipline in light of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott being suspended for six games due to domestic violence allegations. Jones was also upset about the commissioner's lack of action surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem.

Goodell's newest contract is likely his last, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported, but five years is still a long time if he remains in a feud with one of the league's most powerful owners.