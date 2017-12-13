Alvin Kamara Says He Will Play vs. Jets After Suffering Concussion in Week 14

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite leaving early last game due to a concussion, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara believes he will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Jets.

"I'm good to go," Kamara said Wednesday, per Nick Underhill of The Advocate. "I'm gonna play."

This continues his optimism from Monday, when he said he expected to be ready for the upcoming week, per Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune.

Of course, he will still need to be cleared by doctors before returning from the head injury.

Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reported Kamara was present at practice Wednesday, although his level of participation was not yet known.

Kamara was forced out of the Dec. 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a big hit in the first quarter. He will have three extra days for his symptoms to clear before returning to the field on Sunday.

When healthy, the rookie has proved to be one of the most dynamic players in the NFL this season.

The third-round pick has transformed the Saints offense since gaining a larger role in Week 6 following the trade of Adrian Peterson, helping the team contend for an NFC South title. He currently has 608 rushing yards, 639 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns despite limited touches behind Mark Ingram on the depth chart.

He is averaging 10.3 yards per catch and currently leads the NFL with 7.0 yards per carry.

Ingram can shoulder a bigger load for the Saints if Kamara is forced to miss more time, although the offense will likely suffer.