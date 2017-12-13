John Mara Says Mistakes Made During Russell Wilson, Tom Savage Concussion Tests

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

New York Giants owner John Mara, who also serves on the NFL's competition committee, said mistakes were made this season during concussion tests for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mara acknowledged the mistakes when he spoke to the media on Wednesday and said the next step is figuring out how and why it happened.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 12 that the Seahawks violated the NFL's concussion protocol by letting Wilson return to a game against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half without having him be examined by a team physician and independent neurologist.

Wilson took a hit to the head and neck area from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby that led referee Walt Anderson to invoke his right to send Seattle's quarterback to the sidelines for examination even though Wilson wasn't immediately showing concussion symptoms.

Savage's body appeared to seize up during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after he was driven to the ground by a hit from Elvis Dumervil.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said medical personnel deemed him eligible to return to the game upon an initial test, but a second evaluation determined he wasn't able to play, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Per new guidelines established between the NFL and NFL Players Association last year, teams are subject to penalties ranging from a fine to loss of draft picks if they are found to be in violation of the concussion protocol.