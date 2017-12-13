Warren Sapp on Sexual Harrassment Suit: 'I'm Always the Bad Guy'

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp said his past history of legal troubles is why he's been named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former NFL Network employee.

During an appearance on Miami's 940 WINZ Radio (via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times), Sapp said he's "always the bad guy" and "that's why I'm in here today."

Per Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, a former female NFL Network employee filed a lawsuit saying multiple current and former on-air personalities, including Sapp, sexually harassed her.

During an exchange on Twitter, Sapp said he thought sexually explicit items he purchased as gifts for coworkers, as noted in the NFL Network lawsuit, were "cute" and that it was "nothing to do with sex."

Soshnick and Jordyn Holman of Bloomberg reported Monday that former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor filed an amended complaint in her lawsuit against the NFL and cited "specific acts of harassment" against individuals not named as defendants.

The NFL Network suspended Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor from their on-air roles as analysts after the lawsuit was filed.

Sapp was fired from his job as an analyst for the NFL Network the day after Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 after he was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and two counts of assault. The charges were later dismissed.