A Private Lesson with Tiger Woods Cost Someone $210,000

Maurice Moton@@MoeMotonFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

Tigers Woods of the US hits a shot during the final round of the 77th Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

It costs to learn from the best. For one amateur golfer, $210,000 for a private lesson with Tiger Woods sounds about right.

According to Golf Digest's Tim Rosaforte, someone decided to pay the hefty price at a draw party for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am:  

PGA pros Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates organized the pro-am event, and Woods cashed in with somebody who's hoping to improve their stroke.  

Even after Woods' 301-day absence from the sport, there's a high respect level for his abilities on the course. As an instructor, he could continue making a living once he's completely done with his playing days.  

