A Private Lesson with Tiger Woods Cost Someone $210,000

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

It costs to learn from the best. For one amateur golfer, $210,000 for a private lesson with Tiger Woods sounds about right.

According to Golf Digest's Tim Rosaforte, someone decided to pay the hefty price at a draw party for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am:

PGA pros Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates organized the pro-am event, and Woods cashed in with somebody who's hoping to improve their stroke.

Even after Woods' 301-day absence from the sport, there's a high respect level for his abilities on the course. As an instructor, he could continue making a living once he's completely done with his playing days.