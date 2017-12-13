A Private Lesson with Tiger Woods Cost Someone $210,000

A Private Lesson with Tiger Woods Cost Someone $210,000December 13, 2017
It costs to learn from the best. For one amateur golfer, $210,000 for a private lesson with Tiger Woods sounds about right.
According to Golf Digest's Tim Rosaforte, someone decided to pay the hefty price at a draw party for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am:
Tim Rosaforte @TimRosaforte
What's a lesson with @TigerWoods worth? On Monday at a draw party for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am organized by tour players @ChrisStroudPGA and @BobbyGatesGolf, a lesson with Tiger went for $210,000. The event concluded today at @BluejackNation, an ETW design.2017-12-12 21:56:55
PGA pros Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates organized the pro-am event, and Woods cashed in with somebody who's hoping to improve their stroke.
Even after Woods' 301-day absence from the sport, there's a high respect level for his abilities on the course. As an instructor, he could continue making a living once he's completely done with his playing days.